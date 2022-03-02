WarnerMedia today announced that Turner Sports has come to an eight-year agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation that will bring more than 20 matches to TNT, TBS and HBO Max. The deal covers both the Men’s and Women’s National Team (the latter of which has won the World Cup four times since 1991, including the last two).

Half of the games will be seen on TBS or TNT, which are available on pretty much every cable, satellite and streaming service. Those matches also will be streamed on HBO Max. The other half of the slate will be exclusively on HBO Max.

The deal makes Turner Sports the exclusive domestic, English-language rightsholder for the U.S. National Team. The games will include World Cup qualifiers, friendly matches (including games against Mexico), and special matches leading into (and following) tournaments like the World Cup and the Olympics, as well as the SheBelieves Cup.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Turner Sports at this amazing time for soccer in the United States,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a press release. “During our discussions, it was clear how dedicated they are to growing soccer in the United States, especially their commitment to expand the women’s game. As we build toward 2026 and beyond, we have found a fantastic partner to spotlight the stories of our Women’s and Men’s National Teams.”

Additional digital content will be available on Bleacher Report. The deal adds to the Turner Sports slate of premium content, including the NBA, Major League Baseball (assuming it gets the 2022 season going), the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Championship, and the NHL.

“This is a significant milestone for Turner Sports and WarnerMedia, further demonstrating our commitment to the distribution of premium live sports content on HBO Max, while simultaneously fueling our leading entertainment networks and digital and social assets,” Lenny Daniels, president of Turner Sports, said in the press release. “We’re excited to spotlight one of the most popular women’s teams in the world, along with an ascending Men’s National Team, over the eight years of this agreement. This partnership offers us an opportunity to engage with their avid, young, and diverse fan bases through all of our Turner Sports and Bleacher Report platforms.”

