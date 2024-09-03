 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Vankyo mini projector dropped below $100 for Labor Day

By
The Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector with its bag and a phone.
Vankyo

The Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector, which is already pretty affordable at its original price of $130, dropped to below $100 following Target’s $35 discount in this year’s Labor Day sales. If you weren’t able to shop over the holiday weekend, the good news is that you can still get it for $95, but only if you hurry because it may return to its normal price at any moment. You can get this mini projector for even cheaper than usual by completing your purchase for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector

Let’s get this out of the way: The Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector won’t challenge the best projectors in terms of features, which is understandable given its low price. It’s an excellent budget-friendly projector though, as it supports Full HD resolution with viewing sizes ranging from 39 inches to 250 inches. The recommended distance to the wall or projection screen is between about 4 feet and 27 feet, but feel free to consult our guide on how to set up a home theater projector if you want more tips on making the most out of the Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector.

What exactly are you going to watch with the Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector? Practically anything, as it’s compatible with smartphones, tablets, TVs, laptops, USB drives, streaming devices, SD cards, and DVD players. You can connect to these devices either though Wi-Fi, a USB cable, or a Lightning cable. With a lamp life of up to 50,000 hours, the Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector will provide fantastic value for its affordable price.

If you’re looking for projector deals that you can buy while on a tight budget, you should set your sights on the Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector. Its sticker price is already cheap at just $130, but a Labor Day deal that’s still running brings its price down to just $95, for savings of $35. We’re not sure when the offer will end though, so if you think the Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector would be perfect for your watching habits, push through with the transaction immediately so that you can get it for less than $100.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The Samsung S95C OLED TV has a half off deal for Labor Day
Samsung S95C OLED.

During Labor Day sales, don’t just buy any TV -- buy one of the best around. Currently, you can buy the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV for 50% off at Walmart. That means that instead of spending $3,299, you pay $1,659 for one of our absolute favorites around. Easily the pick of the Labor Day TV deals going on right now, all you really need to know is that you should immediately buy. However, if you want to know more, keep reading and we’ll take you through the details.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV
When we reviewed the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV, we described it as “jaw-droppingly gorgeous,” and that’s kind of all you need to know. This is a seriously great TV. Samsung has combined the advantages of an OLED panel and its self-lit pixels with tiny Quantum Dots so you get an incredible level of detail and fantastic screen brightness. Blacks are as pure as possible, while there’s more than a billion shades of color so it looks gorgeous no matter what you’re watching. Its use of Quantum HDR OLED+ is something special, and Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor upscales non 4K content so everything looks spectacular.

Read more
Get a 75-inch mini-LED TV for just $10 per inch with this deal
The Hisense 75-inch U6HF ULED 4K TV on a white background.

We know you're looking for Labor Day TV deals, and we've already collected a ton of them, but one more won't hurt. Especially since we have a dedicated section for Labor Day OLED TV deals and this one happens to be a QLED. We're talking about the Hisense 75-inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD QLED Google TV. It's a 2024 TV that's now just $750, down from $1,200. That's a savings of $450 and, if you think about it in a weird way, a final price of just $10 per inch. Go ahead and tap the button below to check it out for yourself or keep reading to see what makes this TV special, why it being a QLED makes it worthy of a special category, and more info on why this deal is notable.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch U6 Mini-LED Google TV
This TV displays in 4K, has local dimming for excellent contrast and richer brightness variation thanks to its mini-LED backlighting, and has an AI chipset for detail enhancement and improved tone mapping. In other words, the display is going to be great. It also has the trendy new game mode with a variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode, making inputs work well for snappy, in-the-moment movement of your characters and vehicles across whatever digital universes they inhabit. The Hisense runs on the Google TV OS and can even be voice controlled by Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, you take your pick.

Read more
Hurry! This 75-inch TCL QLED TV is over $1,000 off for Labor Day
The TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV on a white background.

A common place for some of the best Labor Day TV deals, Walmart has cut over $1,000 from the price of the TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV, meaning it’s now down to $998 from $2,000. It's sure to be a hit with many households, so we’re here to tell you all about one of the best TV deals this Labor Day. As with all Labor Day sales, it’s unlikely to stay this price for very long so be sure to not miss out.

Why you should buy the TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV
TCL is one of the best TV brands for value, so it’s hardly surprising the company offers something as classy as the TCL 75-inch Q Class QD-Mini LED TV for a great price. It’s perfectly suited for sports fans and those of us who watch action-packed movies or play games. It uses QLED Ultra Quantum Dot technology to provide rich and vibrant colors which cover nearly the entire DCI-P3 color space. It also has a QD-Mini LED panel with up to 1,500 local dimming zones which provide gorgeous looking contrast alongside super dark blacks and intense whites. It easily adapts to the on-screen content that’s offered up.

Read more