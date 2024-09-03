This Vankyo mini projector dropped below $100 for Labor Day

The Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector, which is already pretty affordable at its original price of $130, dropped to below $100 following Target’s $35 discount in this year’s Labor Day sales. If you weren’t able to shop over the holiday weekend, the good news is that you can still get it for $95, but only if you hurry because it may return to its normal price at any moment. You can get this mini projector for even cheaper than usual by completing your purchase for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector

Let’s get this out of the way: The Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector won’t challenge the best projectors in terms of features, which is understandable given its low price. It’s an excellent budget-friendly projector though, as it supports Full HD resolution with viewing sizes ranging from 39 inches to 250 inches. The recommended distance to the wall or projection screen is between about 4 feet and 27 feet, but feel free to consult our guide on how to set up a home theater projector if you want more tips on making the most out of the Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector.

What exactly are you going to watch with the Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector? Practically anything, as it’s compatible with smartphones, tablets, TVs, laptops, USB drives, streaming devices, SD cards, and DVD players. You can connect to these devices either though Wi-Fi, a USB cable, or a Lightning cable. With a lamp life of up to 50,000 hours, the Vankyo Leisure 470 mini projector will provide fantastic value for its affordable price.

