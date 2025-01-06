Victrola takes wraps off new record players and speakers at CES 2025

Audiophiles, prepare to spend some cash. We’ve been privy to a ton of grand announcements at CES 2025 thus far, but some exciting news from Victrola, a renowned home audio brand, is fresh on our minds. New speakers, turntables, and all-in-one record players are due to hit shelves by spring 2025. Standout products include a revamped Victrola Automatic, the Victrola Stream Onyx, and Victrola Tempo Bookshelf Speakers.

Scott Hagen, Victrola’s CEO, proclaimed: “We believe music is for everyone, and that belief inspires everything we create.” While the heyday of hi-fi peripherals may arguably be behind us, Victrola and other home audio brands are faced with the challenge of modernizing hardware to offer seamless integration with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and existing audio ecosystems while also paying homage to analog’s golden age. And that’s why we’re so thrilled to see what Victrola has in store for the second quarter of 2025.

Those looking to get into the world of record players should take a look at Victrola’s new Automatic lineup. With three color options, Bluetooth connectivity, and a full-side repeat function, the Automatic is the perfect way to jump-start a new vinyl hobby, and it’s only $200. But if you’re willing to spend another $200, the Victrola Wave gives you Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, along with aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, and Auracast support. Then there’s the new and improved Victrola Stream Onyx, a $600 player that can be linked to a Sonos system, controlled via VinylStream Wi-Fi, and play nice with Roon Ready.

Other noteworthy additions to Victrola’s audio trove are the Victrola Tempo Bookshelf Speakers, a $200 pair of powered speakers that you’ll be able to wire up to all the above Victrola players. They are available in all the same colors, too. You’ll also be able to use them as standalone Bluetooth speakers, as well as with whatever components you own that interface via RCA, 3.5mm auxiliary, digital optical, and USB-C.

We’re also looking forward to the solar-powered Victrola Zen Outdoor Speaker, Victrola Harmony shelf system, and the portable and super-fun Victrola Journey Glow. With its 18 LED light modes, you’ll be able to rock out to your favorite vinyl tunes in style.

We’re champing at the bit to get our hands on all these new Victrola toys, and we’ll be sure to share our firsthand impressions with you as soon as we’re able to hear these audio products for ourselves.