Victrola’s new Stream Sapphire is the wireless turntable for audiophiles

After first laying our eyes (and ears) on Victrola’s Stream Sapphire turntable at CES 2024 in January, the eminent audio brand has finally released it into the wild, today announcing that the flagship wireless turntable — that can be played through both Sonos and UPnP enabled speakers with lossless sound quality — can now be had for $1,300.

The Stream Sapphire is the latest wireless turntable in Victrola’s lineup of Stream turntables that includes the previously released Stream Carbon, the Stream Onyx, and the Stream Pearl.

The-top-of-the range Sapphire is not only the most expensive in the line but the most technologically advanced. Like its siblings, it bears the Works With Sonos certification that the company first brought to market with the Stream Carbon, which means that you can connect to and stream all your vinyl records through your Sonos system.

The Sapphire, however, is the first and only Stream turntable in the lineup that also offers UPnP connectivity to compatible Wi-Fi devices such as speakers, network music streamers, AV receivers, smart TVs, and more, expanding playback options substantially.

The Stream Sapphire also allows users to stream vinyl through Roon Ready, AirPlay, and Chromecast protocols for an even larger range of connectivity. Also setting it apart from its Stream family is the Sapphire’s ability to stream at up to 24-bit/48kHz lossless FLAC audio, which should perk up the ears of audiophiles near and far.

All of that wireless connectivity stuff is great, but the Stream Sapphire is also still a high-end turntable that can be connected to more traditional analog devices like stereo receivers and integrated amplifiers, powered speakers, and the like, connected via its built-in phono preamp.

It features the renowned Ortofon 2M Blue Moving Magnet phono cartridge that can be found on tons of premium turntables and delivers a wide soundstage, detailed playback, and an excellent frequency response for all kinds of music styles.

The Stream Sapphire is a belt-drive turntable that features a servo-controlled motor that offers 33 1/3 and 44 RMP playback speed options. The carbon-fiber tonearm includes a removable headshell for easy replacement or switching out cartridges on the fly.

Additionally, the turntable’s solid MDF plinth, aluminum platter, and height-adjustable sound-dampening feet further keep unwanted resonance and vibration noise at bay. Plus, the deck doesn’t look too bad either, with its real walnut veneer and eye-catching illuminated dial that allows you to control volume and playback right form the turntable.

The Victrola Stream Sapphire is available for preorder at select retailers and will be made available on victrola.com and select custom installation dealers in mid-August for $1,300.