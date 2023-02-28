 Skip to main content
This top-rated Victrola Bluetooth Turntable is somehow just $20 today

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’re keen to step away from more modern music listening methods, you need a turntable in your life. We’ve found the deal for you at Woot. Right now, you can buy the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player for just $20, saving you a huge 67% or $40 off the regular price. An ideal opportunity to dip into vinyl record playing for less, as with all Woot deals, it won’t be around for long. Fortunately, you can hit the buy button now to get straight to it with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. Want to learn more? Read on while we take you through it.

Why you should buy the Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player

The best turntables are frequently expensive in many cases so don’t count on the Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player rivaling those. However, at this price, it’s a great way to dip your toe in and step away from the best music streaming services for less while still benefiting from a highly reviewed unit. The Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player is packed with features. It allows you to wirelessly stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device but you can also but it also has a three-speed belt-driven turntable. It sits on sound-isolating feet that prevent vibration so it suits any location.

If you want to move it around, it’s all housed in a vintage suitcase with an easy carry handle so you can easily move it around. Simply hook it up to some of the best headphones or the best speakers and you’re good to go. It offers expanded connection options so you can connect external speakers via the stereo RCA outputs or use the line input for non-Bluetooth devices. Plug the headphones into the headphone jack for a more private experience. There’s no need for extensive knowledge of turntables as it takes minutes to set up with intuitive controls including an input select knob, power and volume knob, and an auto stop switch too. The kind of controls that the whole family can figure out.

Normally priced at $60, the Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player is down to $20 at Woot, and sure to be a delight for music fans keen to try vinyl for the first time without breaking the bank. It won’t stick around for long at this price so hit the buy button now before you miss out on this exceptional deal.

