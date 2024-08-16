 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can now buy Victrola’s repeat-play automatic turntable

By
Victrola VPT-800 Automatic Turntable.
Victrola

Automatic turntables are hardly a new idea, and there are several companies that make them. Bluetooth turntables are also pretty common these days. But an automatic turntable with Bluetooth that can also play the same side of a record as often as you want, without lifting a finger? That’s a rare combo indeed, and one that Victrola showed off at CES 2024 in it VPT-800 Automatic Turntable.

At the show, Victrola said the Automatic Turntable would be available for a very accessible $200, and now it has made good on that promise. You can buy it online at tons of retailers including victrola.com, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target, plus lots of bricks and mortar stores.

Recommended Videos

Just in case you’re not familiar with the benefits of a fully automatic turntable, these devices are perfect for anyone who has experienced anxiety at the idea of dropping the needle to play a record or returning the tone arm to its starting position at the end of a side — an automatic turntable does it all for you.

Victrola VPT-800 Automatic Turntable.
Victrola

And with the VPT-800’s repeat mode, you can perform that same process again and again, until either the record, the needle, or your own sanity gives out.

Wondering why you’d ever want to play the same five or six tracks endlessly? Victrola has some suggested uses for this feature. Warning: You’ll never think about household chores the same way again.

Victrola VPT-800 Automatic Turntable.
Victrola

It must be said that Victrola has done a nice job with the design of the Automatic Turntable. All of the controls are flush-mounted to the deck, and the front power button has an illuminated ring, which looks very cool. This is not your dad’s automatic turntable.

You get a standard set of stereo RCA output jacks in the back, and there’s also a switchable preamp, giving you lots of flexibility in terms of connecting the turntable to amps, receivers, or powered speakers.

The one-piece tone arm has an Audio-Technica AT-3600L moving magnet cartridge attached to a fixed headshell, and the Bluetooth capability lets you stream your records wirelessly to almost any speakers or headphones.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Victrola’s new turntable is a plug-and-play vinyl solution for Sonos fans
Victrola Stream Carbon.

Victrola, a company that's best-known for its affordable and fun retro and suitcase-style record players, has created a new turntable designed expressly for vinyl fans who also own Sonos wireless speakers. The $800 Victrola Stream Carbon looks nothing like the company's other models, with a minimalist, clean style and a distinctive, illuminated volume knob. Under the hood, it has something that no other turntable currently offers: a way to connect directly to Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, with no middle-man hardware like the Sonos Port.

Once it's set up, the Stream Carbon will show up in the Sonos app as an audio source, which can be played across any speakers or other components in your Sonos system. You can change the volume using the Sonos app, or with that cool volume knob on the Stream's front panel.

Read more
Forget waiting! Here’s all the CES 2022 tech you can buy right now
HP Omen 45L with the front panel removed.

CES is chock-full of new product announcements every year, but unfortunately, most of them are just that: Announcements. Tech companies come out, loudly proclaim that their latest gadget will transform your life, and then quietly mutter that it won't actually be available until some yet-t0-be-determined point in the next year. As such, most of what we see at CES in a given year ends up being annoyingly unattainable.

But thankfully, not everyone at CES shows up with a booth full of flashy promises. A rare few of them come to the show with products that are ready to ship right away, immediately after they're revealed. So as a tip of our hat to those thoughtful few who go the extra mile to provide us the instant gratification we crave, we've rounded up all the best CES gear that you can buy right now. Everything on this list will ship before the end of January, if not sooner. Enjoy!
TCL's gargantuan, 95-inch 4K QLED TV

Read more
Don’t buy AirPods right now (if you can help it)
Apple AirPods in a Nomad leather case.

We've already asked and answered one of the bigger questions stemming from the most recent Apple event: Where, exactly, were the new AirPods? They're coming, folks. They're coming. Just not yet.

But that brings up another point that deserves a reminder: Now is not a great time to buy new AirPods (or a MacBook Pro, for that matter).

Read more