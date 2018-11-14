Share

Those on the hunt for the perfect TV deal this Black Friday may find exactly what they’re looking for in Vizio’s recently announced deal lineup, with the ability to buy a number of the company’s great TV options at fairly significant discounts.

The 70-inch D-Series models, which sold recently for $800, can be had at Walmart, Costco, and Target for just $470, which is an absolutely staggering deal for a 4K, HDR TV. Smaller sizes of the D-Series are also available, but at less steep discounts.

The E-Series model, which offers similar specs to the D Series, but also comes with onboard Dolby Vision, gets a similarly massive price cut, with the 70-inch model coming down to just $750 from its previous list price of $900.

But those who are looking for an insanely great looking TV at an equally crazy price point will want to check out the company’s top-tier P-Series and P-Series Quantum models. Buyers can get $300 off the 65-inch and 75-inch P-Series models, bringing them down to $899 and $1,699, respectively. Those interested in an even more insane discount (and who have bigger pocketbooks) will probably be ecstatic that they can get their hands on a 65-inch P-Series Quantum, the company’s flagship model, for $600 off of its usual $2,100 list price, bringing the TV down to just $1,500. That’s an astonishing deal for a TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and 2,000 nits of brightness.

We already called Vizio’s P-Series one of the best models you could buy when it came to price-to-picture quality ratio, and these steep discounts make that even more true. Quite frankly, this is among the best TV deals we’ve seen announced so far for this shopper’s holiday. We’ve already seen the deal list from LG, for example, and were relatively underwhelmed.

If you’re not in the market for a TV but are looking to upgrade your home theater’s audio, you may also be excited to hear that Vizio has announced a $50 discount on its SB3621n-E soundbar with subwoofer, dropping the price to just $100 at Costco, Target, and Walmart.

For more information on each of the Vizio models, we recommend that you check out the company’s website.