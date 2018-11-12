Share



In anticipation of Black Friday, LG has cut down the prices on its well-received C8 series OLED TVs. Savings on the three different screen sizes available range from $200 to $2,000 and the deals are available right now through several merchants, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. The deals are set to expire December 1. The key takeaway here? It might be worth waiting until well after Black Friday in hopes for an even better deal.

The 55-inch model, which sold recently for $1,900, is now discounted to $1,700 and available at Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, among other authorized retailers. The 65-inch model, which sold in August for $3,500 but for as low as $2,800 just this month, is now discounted $2,700 at Best Buy, Amazon, and others. Finally, the big daddy of the C8 lineup, the massive 77-inch model, is discounted by a whopping $2,000 over its original retail price, though it still stings the wallet at $7,000 and has been available at that price for a few months now.

The C8 OLED series has held the top spot on Digital Trends’ Best TVs of 2018 list since pricing was announced. Though still relatively expensive, the C8 series offers the best combination or styling, processing, and price. While the LG B8 series is less expensive, we prefer the Alpha 9 processor in the C8 vs. last year’s Alpha 7 processor found in B8 series. The C8 is also a slightly more attractive TV with better onboard sound quality. Those seeking even more savings won’t find much relief in the entry-level B8 Series, which is available in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes for $1,700 and $2,500, respectively, this year.

Frankly, these deals may come off as underwhelming for those expecting deeper price cuts. Last year, LG’s discounts on its B7 OLEDs were more significant, with the 55- and 65-inch models coming in at $1,500 and $2,300, respectively. Not all hope is lost, however. LG may still choose to offer better discounts after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the prices on these TVs will definitely go down in the first few months of 2019 as new models are announced and begin shipping. In fact, one can still purchase a 65-inch C7 OLED — which remains a remarkable TV — for $2,500.

For a close look at one of LG 2018 OLED TVs, check out our LG E8 Series OLED TV review. where we discuss why the C8 offers the exact same picture quality as more expensive models.

As always, Digital Trends recommends purchasing these TVs from authorized LG retailers to ensure product warranties will be honored.