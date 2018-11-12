Digital Trends
Home Theater

LG price cuts on C8 OLED TVs for Black Friday are more of a sliver than a slash

Caleb Denison
By

lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
In anticipation of Black Friday, LG has cut down the prices on its well-received C8 series OLED TVs. Savings on the three different screen sizes available range from $200 to $2,000 and the deals are available right now through several merchants, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. The deals are set to expire December 1. The key takeaway here? It might be worth waiting until well after Black Friday in hopes for an even better deal.

The 55-inch model, which sold recently for $1,900, is now discounted to $1,700 and available at Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, among other authorized retailers. The 65-inch model, which sold in August for $3,500 but for as low as $2,800 just this month, is now discounted $2,700 at Best Buy, Amazon, and others. Finally, the big daddy of the C8 lineup, the massive 77-inch model, is discounted by a whopping $2,000 over its original retail price, though it still stings the wallet at $7,000 and has been available at that price for a few months now.

The C8 OLED series has held the top spot on Digital Trends’ Best TVs of 2018 list since pricing was announced. Though still relatively expensive, the C8 series offers the best combination or styling, processing, and price. While the LG B8 series is less expensive, we prefer the Alpha 9 processor in the C8 vs. last year’s Alpha 7 processor found in B8 series. The C8 is also a slightly more attractive TV with better onboard sound quality. Those seeking even more savings won’t find much relief in the entry-level B8 Series, which is available in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes for $1,700 and $2,500, respectively, this year.

Frankly, these deals may come off as underwhelming for those expecting deeper price cuts. Last year, LG’s discounts on its B7 OLEDs were more significant, with the 55- and 65-inch models coming in at $1,500 and $2,300, respectively. Not all hope is lost, however. LG may still choose to offer better discounts after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the prices on these TVs will definitely go down in the first few months of 2019 as new models are announced and begin shipping. In fact, one can still purchase a 65-inch C7 OLED — which remains a remarkable TV — for $2,500.

For a close look at one of LG 2018 OLED TVs, check out our LG E8 Series OLED TV review. where we discuss why the C8 offers the exact same picture quality as more expensive models.

Buy Now

As always, Digital Trends recommends purchasing these TVs from authorized LG retailers to ensure product warranties will be honored.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
Up Next

The best Black Friday video game console deals
amazon products fathers day sale fire tv stick with ultra hd and alexa voice remote
Deals

Here are the best 4K TV deals for November 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart black friday
Deals

Everything you need to know about Walmart Black Friday deals

Of the top Black Friday retailers every year, Walmart has always been a leader in the brick-and-mortar category. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
Home Theater

The seven best TVs you can buy right now, from budget to big screen

Looking for a new television? In an oversaturated market, buying power is at an all-time high, but you'll need to cut through the rough to find a diamond. We're here to help with our picks for the best TVs of 2018.
Posted By Caleb Denison
everything you need to know about 4k ultra hd sony oled ces 2017
Home Theater

Time for a TV upgrade? Here’s what you need to know about 4K Ultra HD TV

Ultra HD 4K has quickly taken over the world of TVs. But what is Ultra HD 4K, how does it work, and most importantly, should you upgrade, or keep your old TV? We explain it all right here.
Posted By Caleb Denison
ready player one review reaching
Home Theater

Bask in the glory of your home theater with these 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays

What good is a 4K TV if you don't have the means of pushing it to its limits? Here are our favorite 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, all of which are nothing short of stunning. It'll make you wonder why you haven't always watched movies this way.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
awesome tech you cant buy yet ft aviator controller feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 1-handed drone control, a pot that stirs itself

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
hbo cinemax come to playstation vue now on ps4 ps3 1
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue adds more local channels, bringing the total to over 600

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, its plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best movies on netflix dracula featured
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in November, from 'The Witch’ to ‘Dracula’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix patriot act 2
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'The Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘The Good Place’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on hulu films barista featured
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Buster Scruggs,’ ‘Missing Link,’ ‘Mowgli’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's new trailers for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Mortal Engines, and the first trailer for Missing…
Posted By Rick Marshall
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (November 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream room 104 season 2 featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Room 104,’ German thriller ‘Beat,’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Room 104 returns for a second season, Robert the Bruce fights for Scotland's throne, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol