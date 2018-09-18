Digital Trends
Home Theater

Vizio is bringing Dolby Atmos to your living room without any setup headaches

Kris Wouk
By
vizio dolby atmos home theater sound systems 5 1 4 system

Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound adds height to the traditional surround sound setup, making your movie watching experience more immersive than ever before. But setting up a whole Atoms-Ready surround system can be a hassle. Earlier this year, Vizio debuted new soundbars, all of which feature Dolby Atmos built-in, along with a host of other features, and now we know what they’re going to cost you.

When compared to bare-bones soundbars, these aren’t exactly cheap, but for what they provide, they’re not super expensive either. The cheapest model, a 36-inch, 5.1.2-channel device, will sell for $500. There are two 46-inch models available for those looking for something a little bigger: a 3.1.2-channel model that will retail for $800, and a 5.1.4-channel model that will sell for $1,000. All of these seem styled to be perfect companions to Vizio’s 2018 TV lineup, including the P-Series Quantum, which looks incredible for the price.

In case you’re wondering what those numbers mean, it’s simple. The first two numbers are the same as you would see in a standard surround sound system, with the first number meaning the number of surround channels (or speakers, in a traditional system), and the second meaning a subwoofer. That third number is the number of height channels, so a 5.1.4-channel package has five surround channels, a subwoofer, and four height channels. With soundbars, you might not have the same number of physical speakers as you do channels, as some pieces of hardware feature multiple speakers firing in different directions.

Dolby Atmos isn’t the only cool thing these soundbar packages feature. No matter which one you buy, it will feature Google Chromecast built-in, letting you stream music from any Chromecast-enabled app, like Google Play Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and Spotify. These also feature smart home functions like Google Assistant voice control, meaning you can control the speakers using only your voice.

The 36-inch, 5.1.2-channel model is available now at retailers, including Best Buy, Costco, and Sam’s Club. The other models aren’t available yet and don’t have exact release dates, but Vizio says they will be available at retailers including Amazon.com, Best Buy, and Walmart later this year, meaning you don’t have too long to wait. For an idea of what the competition looks like, see our list of the best soundbars you can buy.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals
Up Next

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals
1More Triple Driver Over-ear headphones
Product Review

These triple-driver headphones sound gimmicky -- until you listen

1More has taken its penchant for multiple drivers into the big leagues with the Triple Driver Over-ear, which offer stylish design and an equally stylized sound signature for another great entry from the Chinese brand.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
what is hdmi 2 0 explained
Home Theater

HDMI 2.0b is a whole lot more than just a connection to your TV

HDMI 2.0b is the backbone for many of the latest updates in 4K UHD technology. And while a new cable standard can often involve a bunch of changes for consumers, that is not the case this time around.
Posted By Caleb Denison
AV Receiver
Home Theater

These awesome A/V receivers will swarm you with surround sound at any budget

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to shopping for a receiver, so we assembled our favorites for 2018, at multiple price points and all loaded with features, from Dolby Atmos to 4K HDR, and much more.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best shows on netflix untitledbest dragon prince featured
Movies & TV

September brings 'The Dragon Prince,' an animated war series, to Netflix

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Black Panther review
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in September 2018, from 'Spotlight’ to ‘Black Panther’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
awesome tech you cant buy yet driftw1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
jacobs ladder trailer poster for 5817310992001
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

Stay inside this summer with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Castle Rock'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we've put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best new movie trailers ballad of buster scruggs
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Buster Scruggs,’ ‘The Bill Murray Stories,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best ones each week. On tap this week: New trailers for the Coen brothers' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and The Bill Murray…
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream bojack horseman season 5
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Bojack Horseman,’ ‘The Dragon Prince’

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Bojack Horseman, the Dragon Prince, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
best free recording software
Computing

Don't spend hundreds on Pro Tools or Logic. Try one of these free alternatives

Believe it or not, Pro Tools isn't the only digital audio workstation worth your time. Check out our picks for the best free recording software, whether you're looking for a lightweight app or a full-blown audio workstation. Updated meta…
Posted By Jon Martindale
oneplus 6 hands on bottom half back
Home Theater

In surprise announcement, OnePlus says it’s going to make a smart TV

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus says it will release a smart TV. CEO Pete Lau will head up a new division of the company, and has hinted the TV will be simple to use, and will feature artificial intelligence.
Posted By Andy Boxall
dish network versus directv version 1438534826 cable options
Home Theater

Dish Network or DirecTV: Which is the better choice for you?

So, you’ve chosen to go with a satellite television provider. Check out our quick rundown of what both Dish Network and DirecTV offer in terms of content, hardware, and pricing, and why you might choose them over streaming services.
Posted By Kris Wouk