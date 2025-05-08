 Skip to main content
Walmart reveals the price for its Chromecast replacement, and it’s a bargain

By
The Onn 4K Pro remote (left) and Google TV Streamer remote.
The Onn 4K Pro remote (left) and Google TV Streamer remote.

With the retirement of the Google Chromecast line last year, users who want an easy way to get streaming features on their non-smart TV have had to look elsewhere. Thankfully alternatives like the Onn 4K streaming device from Walmart have been available to meet that need, functioning as a worthy replacement for the Chromecast.

Now, a product page on Walmart’s website confirms that a new version of the streaming device, the Onn 4K Plus, is on its way. Spotted by 9to5Google, the listing reveals that the device will sell for just $30, which is $20 cheaper than the typical price of a 4K Chromecast, and like the Chromecast it has a small footprint and comes with a remote.

The newest version of the device will launch as a followup to the previous Onn 4K Pro from last year. The Onn 4K Pro got our recommendation ahead of the Google Chromecast thanks to its affordable price, functionality that covers all the essentials, and handy extras like the ability to find the remote (increasingly useful considering how remotes love to go off on expeditions of their own).

Now, with the Chromecast line discontinued, the Onn 4K Plus will look like an even more appealing option — perfect for if you have an old TV without streaming functions but you aren’t wanting to upgrade to a smart TV just yet.

The details about the new Onn 4K Plus are fairly minimal right now, though the device will ship with 16 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM. Walmart also says the product offers an updated Google TV OS and Google Assistant, with streaming support for at least YouTube, YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and Prime Video. The device also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, with a voice function for the remote control too.

It’s not yet known when the device will be available, but given that the product listing has just gone up, it likely won’t be long until the launch date. The product might also be available in stores soon as well as online, so if you’re in the market for a streaming device then you might want to check out your local Walmart store to see if they have the device in stock.

