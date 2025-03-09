 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Warner Bros. responds to ‘disc rot’ issue with its movie DVDs

By
A collection of DVDs.
Screenshot Brett Jordan/Unsplash

Movie fans with a lovingly curated DVD collection might want to check the condition of any Warner Bros. discs in their library.

It turns out that hundreds of DVD titles manufactured by the entertainment giant between 2006 and 2008 have succumbed to a long-known phenomenon called “disc rot,” a deterioration in a DVD’s condition that results in freezing, glitches, or complete failure during playback.

Recommended Videos

DVDs that are properly stored and handled really shouldn’t fall apart like this in such a short space of time, suggesting that a serious issue during the manufacturing stage has impacted these particular Warner Bros. discs.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The good news is that the company has acknowledged the problem and is offering replacements — though not refunds — for affected discs. But only if the movie is still in print, and so long as Warner Bros. still has the rights to the title.

In a statement shared by movie site JoBlo, Warner Bros. said it’s “aware of potential issues affecting select DVD titles manufactured between 2006 – 2008, and the company has been actively working with consumers to replace defective discs.”

The statement continued: “Where possible, the defective discs have been replaced with the same title. However, as some of the affected titles are no longer in print or the rights have expired, consumers have been offered an exchange for a title of like-value. Consumers with affected products can contact the customer support team at whv@wbd.com.”

The issue appears to affect a wide range of titles, including classic Hollywood movies such as Stanley Kubrick: Director’s Series edition of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Superman movies up to Superman Returns, and popular TV series like Looney Tunes Collections and Batman: The Animated Series.

While Warner Bros. is at least doing what it can to ease the irritation for customers, some folks’ DVD libraries may be left with gaping holes through no fault of their own.

JoBlo’s Chris Bumbray, who brought the Warner Bros. issue to greater prominence in a report over the weekend, said that after testing some of his DVDs, he’s now left staring at a bunch of “expensive coasters.”

Curious about how to convert your DVDs to a digital format? Here’s everything you need to know.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Spotify says it fixed weird bug that is pushing ads to Premium users
User report on seeing ads with Spotify Premium.

Spotify users are running into a weird situation that is pushing ads despite paying for a Premium subscription. Taking to the Spotify community forum, Reddit, and X, multiple users have complained that they are seeing and listening to ads which can’t be skipped.

The streaming company’s support channel has confirmed that its engineering team is looking into the issue. In a forum post, Spotify mentioned that if the issue isn’t fixed, users should try to log in and out of their account 2-3 times for the sync process to work as usual.

Read more
The Platin wireless stereo system with Dolby Atmos is 15% off from Amazon
Platin Audio Monaco 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos WiSA system.

If Bluetooth speaker deals and soundbar deals aren't enough for you to get your premium audio fix, it might be time to invest in something more powerful. You may want to go for the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system, which is on sale from Amazon with a 15% discount that brings its price down to $849 from $999 originally. It's still pretty expensive, but you won't regret making this purchase, especially if you hurry so you can make sure to pocket the savings of $150.

Why you should buy the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system
The Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system and the best soundbars will let you enjoy the benefits of Dolby Atmos surround sound, but the most important difference with the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system is right there in it's name -- it's wireless through the use of WiSA technology. The bundle comes with four satellite speakers featuring two up-firing speakers, a center speaker, and a wireless subwoofer -- all of which you have total freedom to place anywhere in your living room as the included WiSA SoundSend module that acts as a hybrid of an A/V receiver and a wireless transmitter. Unlike soundbars that connect speakers and subwoofers with cables, all you need for the Platin Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home theater system are power outlets near the components themselves.

Read more
Q Acoustics’ new Q SUB subwoofers boast ease of use and easy price
The Q Acoustics SUB Series subwoofers, in white.

Those Brits make excellent speakers, and today one of the country's finest purveyors of audio goodness, Q Acoustics, announced a trio of powerful active subwoofers that it hopes will make integration into any system easy, while not blowing out your wallet. The Q Sub series woofers include the 8-inch Q SUB80, the 10-inch Q SUB100 and a 12-inch model, Q SUB120, range from $900 to $1,200, and are available now.

Made to integrate into both existing home theater or two-channel music systems, be it a Q Acoustics setup or another brand of speakers, the three sizes of Q Sub speakers make it easy to properly pair them up with your speakers as well as the size of room you need to fill with sound. Ranging in power from 200- to 300-watts of continuous power (400- to 600-watts peak), it's unlikely you'll be wanting for more.

Read more