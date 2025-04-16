 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Guides

What is HDMI 2.2? Everything you need to know

By
Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8, HDMI ports with cables inserted.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Officially announced at CES 2025, HDMI 2.2 is the next-generation HDMI standard that promises to double available bandwidth for higher resolution and refresh rate support, and will require a new cable to support these new standards. It will also bring with it advanced features for improved audio and video syncing between devices.

But the new cable isn’t coming until later this year, and there are no signs of TVs supporting the new standard yet. Here’s everything you need to know about HDMI 2.2.

Recommended Videos

What can HDMI 2.2 do?

The standout feature of HDMI 2.2 is that is allows for up to double the bandwidth of existing Ultra High Speed HDMI cables using the HDMI 2.1 protocol. HDMI 2.2 is rated for up to 96 Gbps, opening up support for native 16K resolution support without compression, or native 4K 240Hz without compression. Throw DSC on and it should support monitors up to 4K 480Hz or 8K in excess of 120Hz.

Related

While there aren’t any consumer TVs or monitors that support such resolutions and refresh rates at this time, it could be that the protocol finds use in future augmented and virtual reality headsets.

HDMI 2.2 will also support Latency Indication Protocol (LIP), which will help make sure audio is synchronized with video, especially in configurations that include an external A/V system.

ps5-hdmi-cable
Digital Trends

To support the new resolutions and refresh rates, you’ll need to use a new HDMI 2.2 certified Ultra96 cable design. The new cables will be backwards compatible with all previous HDMI versions, but will only run at the maximum supported speed of the lowest link in the chain. So an HDMI 2.2 cable plugged into a port that is only compatible with HDMI 2.0 speeds will not be able to use the full bandwidth of the cable.

HDMI 2.2 vs. HDMI 2.1

HDMI 2.1 was a major innovation for the HDMI standard when it was ratified in 2017, but it was only in 2020 and 2021 when we started seeing real products using the design. It almost tripled the bandwidth over HDMI 2.0, and finally made HDMI capable of true 4K 120Hz support which was super important for this latest generation of games consoles.

HDMI 2.1 also introduced a range of new features. These included:

  • Dynamic HDR support.
  • Display Stream Compression 1.2 support.
  • Enhanced audio return channel (eARC) support.
  • Variable refresh rates.
  • Quick media switching.
  • Quick frame transport.
  • Auto low latency mode.
Inserting an HDMI cable underneath the Samsung Q990B soundbar
Riley Young / Digital Trends

HDMI 2.2 is much lighter on features, merely introducing the new LIP protocol, but that will still have its uses. Like HDMI 2.1, though, HDMI 2.2’s bandwidth uplift is dramatic, and indeed by gigabits per second, the largest in the standard’s history. Doubling HDMI 2.1 from 48 Gbps to 96 Gbps makes HDMI 2.2 the most capable video and audio transmission standard, even eclipsing DisplayPort 2.1 and USB4, both of which can only reach 80 Gbps.

It is however, still weaker than the new standard out of China known as GPMI.

When is HDMI 2.2 available?

HDMI 2.2 was officially unveiled in January 2025, and will officially launch in the first half of the year. The HDMI Forum who manages its ongoing development has suggested the new Ultra96 cables will be released before the end of the year, but we may not see devices that support HDMI 2.2 until sometime in 2026.

That’s the optimistic take, too. HDMI 2.1 was ratified and launched in 2017, but it wasn’t until 2020/2021 where we started seeing displays making full use of it. HDMI 2.2 could in theory take even longer.

At the time of writing there isn’t a great call for more advanced cable standards in the living room. While PC gaming does have a possible use for higher bandwidth cables to enable higher resolution and refresh rate gaming, most high-end PCs aren’t managing 200+ FPS at 4K — and they have DisplayPort 2.1 support, anyhow. Indeed, most still play at lower resolutions. While in the living room, 4K at 120Hz is the standard for the major games consoles. Without a new generation of Xbox or PlayStation to drive up to TV refresh rates, there isn’t much point in supporting more.

HDMI 2.1 cables.
HDMI 2.1 cables can have labels like UHD, or 8K on them, but otherwise look the same as any other HDMI cables. Cable Matters

There are 8K TVs which could conceivably offer 120Hz or higher refresh rates, but games consoles and TVs can’t manage that anyhow, so again, little benefit. There are also no plans for 8K Blu-rays which could use the additional bandwidth for higher bit-rate video or greater HDR metadata.

HDMI 2.2 is likely to be the future of connecting all sorts of devices and has the bandwidth and features to compete with the best alternatives elsewhere, but it’s likely not going to become mainstream for some time to come.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Evergreen writer
Jon Martindale is a freelance evergreen writer and occasional section coordinator, covering how to guides, best-of lists, and…
Apple AirPods 4: everything you need to know about the latest earbuds
Apple AirPods 4.

The Apple AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC here -- yes, there are two versions of Apple's most affordable wireless earbuds, with a mere $50 separating them. But that bit of cash belies a pretty big delta in specs.

So what's new? What's different? And which should you spend your money on?

Read more
What is Fandango at Home? Here’s everything you need to know
Fandango at Home is displayed on a PC.

There are many great video streaming services that are eager to take your money each month. But what if you’re just not keen on the all-you-can-eat buffet and would simply rather build your digital collection? That’s where Fandango At Home, formerly known as Vudu, comes into play.

While popular video-on-demand (VOD) services like Netflix and Hulu, deliver tons of great content, they come with an associated price tag. In the current era of streaming services, its easy to blow out your budget just because you want access to everything streaming online. However, there is another option. Free advertising-based streaming television (FAST) delivers tons of great programming, and it doesn't cost you a single penny.

Read more
What is Disney+? Plans, price, and everything else you should know
Lenovo Tab Extreme showing Disney Plus.

Where is the only place to catch all the latest Disney movies and TV shows, along with their cache of animated classics? The answer of course, is Disney+, a content-packed streaming platform that includes close to a century’s worth of Disney shorts and features. Along with the classics you know and love, it's also got movies and shows from Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Nat Geo, and 21st Century Fox.

How much does Disney+ cost? How do you create an account? And can you watch the Star Wars prequels on the service? We’ll answer all these questions and more in this everything-you-need-to-know Disney+ guide. 

Read more