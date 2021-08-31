  1. Home Theater

Wyze Buds drop with a cool color and a cooler price

By

Wyze has unleashed its latest Wzye Buds — wireless earbuds that, if nothing else, should grab your attention due to their price, as well as a slick color option.

The new Wyze Buds sport up to seven hours of playback on a single charge. The case gets you another 20, and a mere 15 minutes in said case gets you up to two hours of playback. Toss in the 30 decibels of passive noise reduction, what promises to be a “bass-driven sound” thanks to the 10.5mm drivers, and IPX5 sweat resistance, and you’ve got a set of earbuds that hit that impulse-purchase spot.

And that’s true whether you’re talking about the definitely attractive “electric green” models, which are shipping now for $54, or for the more muted black models, which will ship in mid-September for $10 less.

The new Wyze Buds in green.

We’ll have to wait to get the Wyze Buds in our ears to really weigh in on the quality, but they’re definitely positioned on a lower shelf than the Wyze Buds Pro, which will have longer battery life, a smaller case, and more premium features like active noise cancellation and wireless charging. You’re also limited to using them with one device at a time, but they can remember as many as eight devices, so it’s just a matter of making them active.

Still, the new Wyze Buds get most of the details right, at least on paper. The charging case uses USB-C, which is one of those places we still too often see companies cut corners. And you get five sizing options with the black model, and three for the limited-edition electric green set.

On the tech side, the Wyze Buds employ Bluetooth 5.0, with SBC and AAC codecs. Audio latency is measured at 170 milliseconds.

The Wyze Buds also tie in to Amazon Alexa, or your phone’s built-in Siri or Google Assistant features.

Editors' Recommendations

Nvidia’s new voice A.I. sounds just like a real person

Nvidia voice A.I. demonstration.

Upcoming Animal Crossing-themed Puma sneakers gets good marks from gamers

A close look at Animal Crossing's Puma sneakers

Apple and Google are going to need to open up their app stores in South Korea

The Apple logo is displayed at the Apple Store June 17, 2015 on Fifth Avenue in New York City

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most durable foldable phone ever

Samsung Galazy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Far Cry 6 bypasses biting political commentary for slapstick comedy

Two Far Cry 6 players shoot in co-op.

Best cheap 4K TV deals for September 2021

Vizio OLED TV

Best cheap QLED TV deals for September 2021: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

The best Walmart TV deals for September 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Save $120 with this amazing Vitamix deal at Amazon

The Vitamix Ascent Series A3300 blender with an empty container.

Best cheap projector deals for September 2021

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Best cheap wireless headphone deals for September 2021

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

Walmart slashes the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch price by a ton

Fitbit Versa 2 on a white background.

Windows 11 bringing new gaming features to PC players next month

Windows 11 Gaming Features