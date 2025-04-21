This Xgimi 4K projector is on sale, and comes with free gifts

A fantastic alternative to a big-screen 4K TV is a great 4K projector. These box-sized devices are becoming less expensive and even more plug-and-play, so all you’ll have to do is wire up and put a movie on! One projector brand we’ve covered numerous times in the past is Xgimi, and today, the manufacturer is offering a significant discount for its best model.

Right now, when you purchase through Xgimi, you can get the Xgimi Horizon Ultra 4K Projector for only $1,500. The full MSRP on this model is $1,700. Xgimi is also throwing in a 4K streaming stick, projector stand and power adapter. Our own Derek Malcolm tested this projector in 2023 and said, “Xgimi is at it again with the bright and beautiful Horizon Ultra that impresses with Dolby Vision support and smart features for days!”

Why you should buy the Xgimi Horizon Ultra

The Xgimi Horizon Ultra is the company’s flagship 4K long-throw projector that uses a Laser-LED Dual Light system to deliver remarkable brightness levels and rich colors. This is a great projector for a well-lit room, but it’s also a good choice for a darker home theater space. Xgimi claims the lighting system should last up to 25,000 hours, and tools like autofocus and auto keystone ensure you’re getting the best picture possible at all times.

The Horizon Ultra features two HDMI ports (4K/60Hz), one of which doubles as an eARC connection. Other connections include Wi-Fi 6 (plus an Ethernet port), digital optical, and USB-A. The projector also supports Bluetooth 5.2 and has Android TV 11 built-in for apps, Chromecast, and AirScreen.

To top things off, the Horizon Ultra even includes two 12-watt Harman Kardon speakers. We wish we knew exactly how long this sale will last, but today might be the last day to save on this awesome projector.

Take $350 off the Xgimi Horizon Ultra 4K Projector when you purchase today.