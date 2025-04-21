 Skip to main content
This Xgimi 4K projector is on sale, and comes with free gifts

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends The front of the The Xgimi Horizon Ultra projector with the lamp on.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A fantastic alternative to a big-screen 4K TV is a great 4K projector. These box-sized devices are becoming less expensive and even more plug-and-play, so all you’ll have to do is wire up and put a movie on! One projector brand we’ve covered numerous times in the past is Xgimi, and today, the manufacturer is offering a significant discount for its best model.

Right now, when you purchase through Xgimi, you can get the Xgimi Horizon Ultra 4K Projector for only $1,500. The full MSRP on this model is $1,700. Xgimi is also throwing in a 4K streaming stick, projector stand and power adapter. Our own Derek Malcolm tested this projector in 2023 and said, “Xgimi is at it again with the bright and beautiful Horizon Ultra that impresses with Dolby Vision support and smart features for days!”

Why you should buy the Xgimi Horizon Ultra

The Xgimi Horizon Ultra is the company’s flagship 4K long-throw projector that uses a Laser-LED Dual Light system to deliver remarkable brightness levels and rich colors. This is a great projector for a well-lit room, but it’s also a good choice for a darker home theater space. Xgimi claims the lighting system should last up to 25,000 hours, and tools like autofocus and auto keystone ensure you’re getting the best picture possible at all times.

The Horizon Ultra features two HDMI ports (4K/60Hz), one of which doubles as an eARC connection. Other connections include Wi-Fi 6 (plus an Ethernet port), digital optical, and USB-A. The projector also supports Bluetooth 5.2 and has Android TV 11 built-in for apps, Chromecast, and AirScreen.

To top things off, the Horizon Ultra even includes two 12-watt Harman Kardon speakers. We wish we knew exactly how long this sale will last, but today might be the last day to save on this awesome projector. 

Take $350 off the Xgimi Horizon Ultra 4K Projector when you purchase today. We also recommend looking at our lists of the best projector deals, best TV deals, and best soundbar deals

Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max has a great discount today
A person holding the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the most popular and powerful 4K streaming devices on the market. Designed for simple plug-and-play operation, this award-winning streamer has a $60 MSRP, but every once in a while, Amazon and other retailers will have discounts on the device. As luck would have it, that day is today!

Right now, when you purchase the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $40 at checkout. That $20 discount can go toward one of the best soundbar deals we’ve been raving about (it’s just a suggestion). We reviewed the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and it scored 4 out of 5 stars!

Read more
The best projectors for 2025: from 4K to ultra short throw
The MoGo 2 Pro projector with the lamp shining from the land.

Once upon a time, getting a projector for the home meant spending a lot of money on a hulking unit you had to have mounted on the ceiling by a professional installer in a dedicated, dark "home theater" room. And while those premium-level setups still do exist, the world of home projectors has changed considerably.

Not only has the price come down on projectors for the home, but so have their sizes and the amount of space and distance needed in your viewing room. With modern ultra short throw projectors, you can throw an image on the wall or screen from mere inches away, and with improved brightness levels, the need for a totally dark room is changing, too.

Read more
This Insignia 65-inch 4K TV is only $300 today
The Insignia 55-inch F50 Series 4K Smart TV hangs over a media cabinet in a living.

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a great 4K TV. Yes, the lion’s share of TVs that are 65 inches or larger typically cost more than $1,000, but there are some awesome budget-friendly sets that deliver the goods for far less. Take this Insignia TV, for instance:

Right now, when you purchase the Insignia 65-inch Class F50 Series 4K LED TV at Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $300. The full MSRP on this model is $450. Not only will you save yourself $150 on a new TV purchase, but you could put that chunk of change you saved toward one of the best soundbar deals of the week, too!

Read more