The best soundbar under $500 just got a 50% discount

Not every soundbar needs to cost hundreds of dollars. In fact, some of the best models on the market are priced lower than $500, including the Yamaha YAS-209BL 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, which we named the best overall soundbar under $500. And this week, you’ll be able to purchase the Yamaha bar at Amazon or Walmart and pay only $170. The full MSRP on this model is $350.

Why you should buy the Yamaha YAS-209BL Soundbar

The YAS-209BL has been on the market for a minute, but sometimes the adage “If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it” means the manufacturer doesn’t need to replace a product that’s already perfect at what it does. In the case of this Yamaha system, you’re looking at a great upgrade to everyday TV audio. The YAS-209BL produces a warm and balanced sound with crystal-clear dialogue and vocals, making it a great choice for small to medium-sized rooms.

The YAS-209BL can be connected via HDMI ARC or digital optical to your TV. There’s also a Bluetooth input and an Ethernet port; the latter is used for hardwiring the bar to your network to use features like Spotify Connect and the built-in Alexa voice assistant (though the bar does have Wi-Fi, too).

Even though the YAS-209BL doesn’t have enough speakers to be able to virtualize Dolby Atmos or DTS:X audio formats, the soundbar can downmix Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1 codecs for a simulated surround experience. It’s not the most convincing emulation, but it’s a nice step up from plain ol’ left-right stereo.

Save $180 when you purchase the Yamaha YAS-209BL 2.1ch Soundbar today, and be sure to have a look at our collections of the best soundbar deals, best TV deals, and best Bluetooth speaker deals before you head out.