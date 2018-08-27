Digital Trends
Smart Home

These are the 10 dirtiest places in your home, according to one home expert

AJ Dellinger
By

Sometimes it doesn’t matter how hard you clean, it just seems like the dirt and grime find new places to hide. While you might expect that it’s the tucked away corners and hard to reach places that are the dirtiest in your home, you might be surprised to learn that it’s actually some of the things that you interact with the most that collect grime. That includes some of your favorite pieces of tech, according to a list compiled by BobVila.com.

As it turns out, it’s actually some of the items and devices you handle the most often that end up the dirtiest. That includes video game controllers, which become a breeding ground for all kinds of dirt and grime as gamers sweat out the on-screen challenges. There are about 7,863 germs for every 100 square centimeters of your game controller, according to a study conducted by Domestos and UNICEF. That’s five times the density found on a toilet seat.

If you can feel the gunk building up on your controller, turn off the game for just a minute and take the batteries out of the controller. Pick up a toothbrush or other utensil and give the controller a good scrubbing. Then wipe it down with a cloth and a mixture of water and rubbing alcohol. By the time you’re done, your controller will be good as new and ready for you to take down the next boss.

Also going the video game controller on the list is your cell phone. That’s right, the device you probably use the most in your daily life is collecting all kinda of bacteria — between 2,700 and 4,200 units of the gunk, according to a 2012 study conducted by the American Academy of Family Physicians.

If you want to de-germ your phone and make it feel like it’s fresh out of the box again, mix some water and 70 percent isopropyl alcohol in a spray bottle, splash a little on a microfiber cloth, and give your screen and phone case a good wipe down. It’s recommended you do this about once a week if you can, according to BobVila.com.

Still curious about other dirty hot spots in your house? Here’s the full list, as compiled by BobVila.com:

  1. Kitchen sponge
  2. Video game controller
  3. Coffee reservoir
  4. Toothbrush holder
  5. Cutting board
  6. Cell phone
  7. Stove knobs
  8. Purse handles
  9. Kitchen sink
  10. Pet bowl
Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
nanofiber cloth pulls water from air gettyimages 922670878
Emerging Tech

A nanofiber cloth could pull fresh drinking water straight from the air

Imagine if it was possible for people in drought-stricken parts of the world to literally pull fresh drinking water from the air. A new nanofiber cloth material can do exactly that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
gjemeni transforming furniture 03 1
Smart Home

Gjemeni’s transformer furniture lets you power up or down with a click

A new Bay Area startup named Gjemeni is hitting the furniture-in-a-box market with a transforming new line of furniture that includes a couch that folds down to a bed, a chair, and an ottoman.
Posted By Clayton Moore
cyberpunk 2077 review hands on 2692
Gaming

First ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ gameplay shows off an unprecedented amount of choice

CD Projekt Red has finally pulled back the curtains on Cyberpunk 2077, the first-person role-playing game set in a dystopian future. The first gameplay video shows off combat and dialogue.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amazon parent dashboard go
Smart Home

Amazon’s second checkout-free Amazon Go store is now open in Seattle

Amazon opened its second checkout-less store in Seattle on Monday. The high-tech Amazon Go convenience store lets shoppers simply grab their items and go without having to wait in line to pay.
Posted By Trevor Mogg, AJ Dellinger
game of thrones season 8
Movies & TV

First footage from 'Game of Thrones' season 8 debuts in HBO highlight reel

With the eighth and final season looming, Game of Thrones fever has officially become a pandemic. Our list of all the relevant news and rumors will help make the wait more bearable -- if you don't mind spoilers.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Stephanie Topacio Long
lg signature wine cellar ifa 2018 cooler feat
News

LG wants to keep your vino cool with new Signature series wine cellar

LG introduced the latest appliance in its Signature series, a wine cellar capable of storing 65 bottles of your favorite wines. The cellar comes equipped with a smart sensor that makes it easy to open without using your hands.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Amazon-owned Whole Foods
Smart Home

Amazon’s Whole Foods is stealing customers from Trader Joe’s, analysts say

A year after Amazon bought Whole Foods, two new reports indicate that the relatively small grocery chain is stealing away customers from rivals like Trader Joe's, Walgreens, and Dollar Tree stores.
Posted By Clayton Moore
fortnite mobile makes me feel old op ed feat
Gaming

Epic Games unhappy with Google’s disclosure of ‘Fortnite’ launcher vulnerability

A security vulnerability in the installer for Fortnite on Android was recently discovered, and though it was quickly patched, developer Epic Games has taken issue with how Google chose to disclose it.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

All models of upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 may have in-display fingerprint sensors

It may be no more than a sparkle in Samsung's eye, but the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely coming. Here's everything we know about what's sure to be Samsung's most amazing creation so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Brenda Stolyar
mit converts sonar into radar submarine airplanes gettyimages 93716573
Emerging Tech

MIT invents a way to allow submerged submarines to speak to airplanes

Did you know that it's incredibly difficult for submerged submarines to communicate with airplanes? Perhaps not for long, thanks to some innovative new MIT research. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tattoo
Emerging Tech

UV-tracking ‘tattoo’ will tell you when to get out of the sun

Now available to order on Kickstarter, LogicInk's temporary tattoo-style device provides you with at-a-glance information concerning whether or not you’ve had enough sun for the day.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Disney to launch new streaming service
Movies & TV

Disney Play: Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service

Disney Play will be the name of the company's upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming video service, expected to launch in 2019, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, who confirmed a few more details about the project.
Posted By Rick Marshall
2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition
Cars

2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears one of racing’s greatest liveries

The 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears the Gulf racing livery of blue and orange, just like the Ford GT40 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968. Ford will bring the popular livery back for 2020 to honor its 1969 Le Mans win.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Apple Watch Series 4 models will likely look similar to earlier ones

Ready for an all new Apple Watch for 2018? It looks like Apple may be planning a complete redesign with improved health features. Here are all the details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4.
Posted By Steven Winkelman