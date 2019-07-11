Share

As we get closer to Prime Day 2019, Amazon continues to discount smart home devices of all varieties. Amazon cut the prices on ChargePoint, JuiceBox, and Siemens Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) home chargers to help plug-in vehicle drivers recharge their car and SUV batteries much faster than plugging into a regular home electrical outlet.

We’ve found the best discounts on Level 2 home EV charger on Amazon and put them all in one place. The chargers vary in power, ranging from 30 to 40 amps, in the length of the charging cables, and connection method to your electrical service — plug-in or hardwired. If you’ve been planning to invest in a Level 2 charger for your home or have gotten tired of the long recharge times when you plug into a regular 110- to 120-volt outlet, these five deals can help you save up to $150.

ChargePoint Level 2 Home EV Charger – hardwired, 18-foot cable — $130 off

Previous Next 1 of 3

ChargePoint’s Level 2 EV home chargers are 240-volt 32-amp stations that charge your vehicle up to six times faster than plugging it into a regular wall outlet. When you plug in to one of the ChargePoint models, your car adds up to 25 miles of driving range per hour. You can use the ChargePoint app to time your home charging when rates are low if your power company offers time-of-use billing. The app also accesses ChargePoint’s nationwide network of public chargers. As with all ChargePoint home EV chargers, you can control this model with Alexa voice commands.

This ChargePoint model is hardwired and must be installed by a licensed electrician. Unlike the plug-in stations, which must be installed indoor, you can have the hardwired model installed inside or outside your home. This model comes with an 18-foot cable.

Normally priced at $649, the hardwired ChargePoint Level 2 Home EV Charger is $519 during this sale. If you want a Level 2 EV charger, especially if you want an outside installation, take advantage of this discounted price.

Buy Now

ChargePoint Level 2 Home EV Charger – plug-in, 18-foot cable — $140 off

Previous Next 1 of 3

The plug-in ChargePoint Level 2 EV chargers cost $50 more than the hardwired models, but the advantage of a plug-in is you can take it with you if you move. You’ll still need to have an electrician install a NEMA 6-50 240-volt outlet in which to plug the ChargePoint, but if you want to remove the charger for any reason, all you have to do is unplug it. The EV charging rate is identical to the hardwired version, so you can figure on up to 25 miles of added range per hour of charging.

Usually $699, the plug-in ChargePoint Level 2 Home EV Charger with an 18-foot cable is just $559 for this sale. If you prefer the ability to move the Charger when you change homes, or even if want to use it in a vacation home (with the correct installed outlet), the plug-in version gives the added flexibility. The only potential downside is the plug-in must be installed inside, usually in a garage.

Buy Now

ChargePoint Level 2 Home EV Charger – plug-in, 25-foot cable — $150 off

Previous Next 1 of 3

This plug-in ChargePoint Level 2 EV charger is identical to the previous model, but it comes with a 25-foot charging cable. All other specifications are the same with both plug-in chargers, but if you have to install the charger or park your EV further away than you can reach with 18-foot cable, this model adds seven more feet.

Regularly priced $749, the plug-in ChargePoint Level 2 Home EV Charger with a 25-foot cable is $599 during this sale.

Buy Now

JuiceBox Pro 40 Smart Level 2 EV Charger, 24-foot cable — $70 off

Previous Next 1 of 3

The JuiceBox Pro 40 Level 2 EV charger is a 40-amp plug-in model with a 24-foot cable. The JuiceBox plugs into to a NEMA 14-50 standard RV power outlet and can be used indoor or outside with its waterproof and fireproof metal case. With the proper adapter cable, you can also plug the JuiceBox into a household dryer outlet. You can use the JuiceBox website or smartphone app to view real-time charging status as well as Amazon Alexa voice commands to start or stop charging, check the status, or inquire about the number of miles added during the current charging session.

Ordinarily $619, the JuiceBox Pro 40 Level 2 EV charger is $549 for this sale. If you need want the flexibility of taking your charger with you to plug in to RV stations and more, this is an excellent opportunity to buy this model at a reduced price.

Buy Now

Siemens US2 VersiCharge Universal (VC30GRYU) Level 2 EV charger, 20-foot cable — $52 off

Previous Next 1 of 3

Siemens VersiCharge 30-amp Level 2 EV charger can be installed inside or outside and plugs into a standard 240-volt NEMA 6-50 dryer outlet. You can use a touch menu on the front of the Siemens weatherproof case to pause charging or select a two, four, six, or eight-hour delay to time the charging when the rates are low. You can also adjust the power setting from 1.8 kWh to the maximum 7.2 kWh depending on your vehicle’s requirements. Charging at the maximum power adds up to 22 miles of range per hour.

Instead of the usual $549 price, Amazon cut the Siemens US2 VeriCharge Level 2 EV charger to just $497 during this sale. If you want a Level 2 charger with flexible power settings that can be used in either inside or outdoors locations at a great price, this charge is an excellent deal.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.