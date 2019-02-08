Digital Trends
Smart Home

Are Echo Buttons Worth buying? We Played With Them To Find Out

Erika Rawes
By

Back when I was a kid, most games were solo challenges or co-op games you played sitting next to your friend on the couch. You’d bicker over things like who got to be first player, or whether or not the other person was spamming buttons in a fighting game. Things are much different these days, but Amazon is bringing a bit of that old school gaming feel back with its Echo Buttons — buttons you actually press, so you can sit down in the same room with someone and play a game together.

I have two kids — a preteen and a teen. The battle over how much game time they’re each allowed is an ongoing one. Even though they say “OK” when I tell them “take off the headset,” I can tell they’re thinking “noooo”. Keeping up with their trends (or whatever you want to call them) is basically a full-time job, too. My younger kid thinks Fortnite is cool and goes around the house doing the Electro Shuffle, while my older teen thinks Fortnite is “so last year.”

One thing both kids have in common, however, is their fascination with Amazon Alexa. They use their Echo Dot smart speakers to listen to music, turn their lights on and off, prank each other by turning each other’s lights on and off, and of course, play more games. Because they know I work with smart home products, they ask me questions about Alexa, and they’ll even ask me to play games with them on the device. So, when I was given the opportunity to test out the Echo Buttons, I jumped on it thinking it would be something we could do together as a family. Here’s how it went.

Small, Bluetooth RGB buttons

amazon echo buttons review 6
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

When the buttons arrived, I opened the box to find two, small buttons each just shy of three inches in diameter and with a thickness of just under one and a half inches. They’re small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, so you can easily tuck them away in a drawer or small storage space. On the other hand, they are also small enough to get lost if you don’t store them in the same place after each use.

The buttons aren’t the best quality devices, but they’re not the worst either. They’re made of plastic, but they seem to be able to withstand those hard button hits during intense trivia matches.

The base of the button is black, and the “button” part itself is translucent white, containing RGB LEDs that light different colors when the button is in use. On the bottom of the device, there’s a battery compartment. Each individual button requires two AAA batteries, which are included in the box. The buttons connect to your Echo device via Bluetooth. They also come with a 90-day limited warranty.

Simple setup

fake ios amazon alexa setup app echo dot 3rd gen

I had no issues setting up the Echo Buttons. The process took about two minutes, and my hard-headed teenager probably could have accomplished the task. I simply said “Alexa, setup my Echo Buttons,” and Alexa walked me through the process, which just involves pressing each button while it paired with the Echo. Some customers have complained that the Bluetooth connection gets lost easily, but I have not experienced any issues as long as I stay within 15 feet of the dedicated Echo device.

Amazon is usually very good about including useful instructions and supplemental materials with their gadgets. While the buttons included a quick start guide, a very brief user manual, some cards that listed a few games to try, and some information about Blueprints (custom skills you can make yourself), I didn’t feel like I had enough information about what I could do with the buttons.

Good games, meh games, and crap games

amazon echo buttons review games

After I paired the devices, I searched Amazon for “Echo Button Games,” and I added over a dozen. One thing I immediately noticed is some of the games, like Simon Tap and Battleship Tap require four Echo Buttons. “OK, so why didn’t Amazon include four buttons in the package?” I thought. “Perhaps only a few games actually need four buttons?” I wondered. I called the kids and my husband into the living room to play the games I added.

We started with Trivial Pursuit Tap. Since we only had two freakin’ buttons (thanks, Amazon), we had to play on teams of two vs. two. The game was fun, and the questions were challenging but not impossible. However, if we wanted to try other question “packs” outside of the 2000s time period, we had to buy them.

The next game we tried was called Hanagram — a game where Alexa provides a category and then individual letters that are part of an anagram you have to solve. We had to play on teams of two (again!), but the kids had a lot of fun with this one. The family and puzzle packs were free, but like Trivial Pursuit Tap, we had to purchase additional packs if we wanted to expand the game and add more categories.

Over the course of about two and a half hours, we played several other games, including Bandit Buttons, Party Foul, Rush Order, Don’t Cut that Wire, Alien Decoder, Fan Disney Trivia, Hot Tomato, and The Mystery of Thorium Manor. Some of the games were very basic applications where you simply press the buttons in the order they light up (similar to Simon), some were “choose your adventure” style games where you press one button to perform one action and the other to choose an alternate action, and others were games where you answered questions or used the buttons in some other manner. A few of the games were really fun, some were decent, and some of the games were comically bad. If you buy the Buttons, I’d recommend you play several to find your favorites.

What else can they do?

amazon echo buttons review routines
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

You can choose from more than 100 compatible skills for the Echo Buttons, but this absolutely does not mean these skills are created equally. As I mentioned before, some of the games are complete stinkers and others are actually pretty fun. If you use Amazon Blueprints, you can make your own game show and use the Echo Buttons as the buzzers.

You can also program routines to your Echo Buttons. In other words, you can basically use them like a remote control, and instead of saying “Alexa, do this,” you can press the button instead. In the Alexa app, I went under “Routines,” and programmed my son’s Echo to say “it’s time for dinner” when I press one of the buttons. I also programmed the other button to turn off the light in my hallway because it puts a glare on the TV.

A few annoyances

amazon echo buttons review button in hand
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

I like the Echo Buttons overall, but there are a few things about them that annoy me. I absolutely feel like the buttons should come as a pack of four instead of a pack of two. As of February  2019, the buttons cost $20 for a pack of two, which is a bit high anyway. With four in the package, the customer could get more of a complete experience. A single person could play Simon Tap, and a family of four could play trivia and all have their own buzzer.

In addition to the two buttons thing, the buttons are also a bit finicky sometimes. When you place the button on a soft surface like a couch, it doesn’t always recognize the press. However, if you place it on a hard surface or if you hold it in your hand, it rarely (if ever) misses a press.

 Are Echo Buttons Worth it?

amazon echo buttons review game night

While the buttons have their quirks, they did have all of us, as a family, gathered around doing something fun together. We didn’t need any headsets or screens; we just needed the buttons, an Echo, and the family.

We play a lot of board games in our home too, but it was nice to be able to compromise and play something electronic, yet still be interactive with the other people in the room. While the buttons probably aren’t going to make your Echo device do anything more high tech than it already can, they will provide a fun and interactive experience. Heck, even the bad games are fun to try once.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

A.I.'s humorous side: Here are the funniest things to ask Alexa
Up Next

Best free parental control software for PC, Mac, iOS, and Android
fake ios amazon alexa setup app echo dot 3rd gen
Smart Home

Amazon has sweet Valentine’s Week deals on Echo, Ring, Fire, Fire TV, and Kindle

Heading into Valentine's Week, Amazon served up a menu of special deals on Amazon Echo devices, Ring security and lighting, Fire tablets, Fire TV, and Kindle e-readers. Savings range from $10 to $140 and discounts to 50 percent,
Posted By Bruce Brown
alexa valentine's day Google Home header
Smart Home

Alexa, dim the lights: how voice assistants can help with Valentines Day

If you have an Amazon Echo or Google Home device, you can sweep your sweetheart off his or her feet this Valentine's Day with these romantic, mood-setting tips. Your sweetie will be impressed.
Posted By Gia Liu
Amazon Echo Alexa
Smart Home

From calling an Uber to playing games, here are the best Alexa skills

Amazon's virtual assistant does more than you might think -- well, assuming you know how to access Alexa's treasure trove of skills. Here are some of our favorites, whether you need to order a pizza or check the weather report.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Gia Liu
how to pre order new amazon echo devices dot 2018
Smart Home

Should you spend more on an Echo, or just buy an Echo Dot?

Amazon Echo vs. Dot: Having Alexa answer your questions is nothing short of futuristic, but which device should you get? There are some big differences between the two, especially in size, sound, and cost.
Posted By Erika Rawes
heart health intelligence toilet seat on 2018
Emerging Tech

Smart toilet seat is flush with possibilities to monitor patients’ health

Researchers from the Rochester Institute of Technology have developed a smart toilet seat that can monitor the heart health of users during their time spent sitting on it. It could prove to be as effective as some hospital monitoring…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung cyclone v10 absolute cordless stick vacuum 5
Smart Home

Consumer Reports pulls its Dyson stick vacuum recommendation

Consumer Reports removed all Dyson stick vacuum cleaners from its recommended products list due to reliability problems. The consumer product testing group found nearly half of Dyson stick vacs break within five years.
Posted By Bruce Brown
new siriusxm subscribers get echo dot amazon 3rd gen
Smart Home

The Echo Dot is sold out until early March at Amazon and Target

The Amazon Echo Dot is the most popular of the Alexa-enabled devices. It's so popular, in fact, that it's sold out until early March on both Amazon and Target, with only limited availability at Best Buy.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 4
Smart Home

Amid security breaches, Nest urges customers to use stronger passwords

Hackers logged into Nest customers' accounts and spied on them in their own home, and the company's official response is for customers to use stronger passwords and enable two-factor authentication.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
jc penney no longer sells appliances in stores penny
Smart Home

J.C. Penney will no longer sell appliances or furniture in its stores

J.C. Penney is removing appliances from its stores and switching furniture sales to online-only purchases in order to bring back more traditional products and improve the overall shopping experience.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
pressure cooker corned beef
Smart Home

Speed up cooking with one of the best pressure cookers on the market

Not all pressure cookers are created equally. You have to choose between stovetop cookers, multicookers, canners, and even microwave cookers. Our pressure cooking buyer's guide includes our picks for the best in each category.
Posted By Erika Rawes
arlo utra security camera ultra with accessories lifestyle
Smart Home

Arlo pulls its 4K security camera from shelves to fix glaring problems

In the wake of early user complaints, Arlo has pulled its 4K home security camera, the Arlo Ultra, from store shelves. Arlo plans to address battery life, connectivity, and streaming problems.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator review
Smart Home

Is cool the new hot? ‘Refrigerdating’ is a fridge-based dating service

Samsung has launched Refrigerdating, a dating service that pairs potential partners based on photos of the interior of their refrigerators. Swipe left or right based on the condiments they choose.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
new siriusxm subscribers get echo dot amazon 3rd gen
Smart Home

A.I.’s humorous side: Here are the funniest things to ask Alexa

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant has a wide repertoire of funny responses, jokes, and hidden replies that you can have fun with. Here are the best funny things to ask Alexa and examples of what her responses are.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Miele WWH860 review
Product Review

Miele's WWH860 washing machine is a capable but tiny appliance

The compact Miele front-loading washing machine has a lot of innovative features packed into a tiny, apartment-friendly washing machine, but are all of them necessary?
Posted By Joni Blecher