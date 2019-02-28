Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon brings back home milk delivery with its Happy Belly brand

Bruce Brown
By
amazon happy belly sells milk dairy 1285x843
Amazon’s Happy Belly brand milk and more

Milk? Check. You can mark off one more staple American consumers can purchase from Amazon, according to brand-tracker This Just In (TJI). Starting on a small scale, Amazon is bringing back home milk delivery with its Happy Belly brand, which it launched in 2016.

The Happy Belly private label brand recently began selling dairy products through AmazonFresh delivery. Many Happy Belly food products are available for everyone for regular delivery via Amazon’s website, such as Happy Belly Peanut Butter Plenty Trail Mix.

For perishable goods, including the new milk products and previously introduced grated cheese items such as Happy Belly Mexican Four Cheese Blend in the photo above, AmazonFresh is the only choice.

The eight milk products include:

The four types of milk are sold in 64-ounce cartons. According to Amazon, the Grade A milk is lactose-free, kosher, and contains vitamins A and D. Happy Belly does not sell milk from cows treated with recombinant bovine somatotropin (rbST), a man-made bovine growth hormone.

The product listings compare Happy Belly milk to Lactaid products with comparable fat content. If you’re dissatisfied with the milk Amazon will refund the full purchase price, with no return necessary. Amazon also discloses that Happy Belly is its private label brand.

Other new Happy Belly dairy products also available only via AmazonFresh include:

amazon happy belly sells milk delivery getty images 131171927 john e kelley
Milk home delivery service Getty Images/John E. Kelly

Home delivery used to be the way most people bought milk a century ago before refrigerators were common. As late as the 1960s, 30 percent of Americans still had milk delivered to their doorstep daily. Residential milk delivery trucks are rare today, but Amazon is attempting to restore the convenient service.

AmazonFresh delivery is only available in nine major metropolitan areas, so if you live elsewhere, you’re out of luck — for now. Current AmazonFresh delivery areas include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Miami, parts of California, Philadelphia, and Seattle. For updated information see the AmazonFresh delivery and pickup services information site. You can also check the service areas to see if AmazonFresh is available to your address.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Arkup's $6 million floating home can withstand a Category 4 hurricane
concrete pipe tiny home sandra guillen mem2concrete feat
Smart Home

Living in a pipe doesn’t sound so bad with this amazing design

We’ve seen tiny homes with retractable roofs and ones that run on coffee grounds. Now, a single mom has designed a tiny home built inside of a 16-feet-long concrete storm drainage pipe. The results are incredible.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
kids doing homework around Amazon Echo
Smart Home

Did you know that Alexa can help your kids do homework? Here's how

Did you know that Alexa can help with homework? These options will help your kids learn spelling, vocabulary, science facts, new languages, and much more. See how they can help your kids with their learning sessions.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Nest Secure Review
Smart Home

Senators question Google about the microphone in Nest security system

Following the revelation that some Nest security products contain a previously undisclosed microphone, member of the United States Senate wrote a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pinchai demanding more information.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
delta voiceiq faucets 9159tv ar dst echo black 02 preview 1
Smart Home

Smart home tech hits the kitchen sink, which now responds to voice commands

Kitchen and bath appliance manufacturer Delta is getting into the smart home market with an innovation called VoiceIQ that enables voice command over the kitchen faucet using smartphones and smart speakers.
Posted By Clayton Moore
hopsy sub compact countertop kegerator image
Smart Home

Hopsy’s smaller countertop kegerator makes homebrewing even easier

Hopsy is introducing its Sub Compact home draft beer machine that can fit right on the kitchen countertop. The at-home kegerator is a perfect accessory for any aspiring brewmaster.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
fake ios amazon alexa setup app echo dot 3rd gen
Smart Home

Make a customized chore chart or trivia game with the best Alexa Skill Blueprints

You can use Alexa Blueprints to make your own skills for your Echo devices. After reviewing all of the current options available, we found these to be the best Alexa skill Blueprints.
Posted By Erika Rawes
sensor mirror hi fi assist google assistant enabled smart 181205 simplehuman 01 0145 rgb v3b
Smart Home

The Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist is a smart mirror with Google Home built in

The Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist has multiple lighting options, great audio, and built-in Google Assistant. It's the perfect way to spice up your morning routine with your favorite tunes.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
how to tell if someone is stealing your wi fi guy
Computing

Think someone's leeching off your Wi-Fi connection? Here's how to find out

It's important to find out immediately if anyone is stealing your bandwidth. Here's how to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi using a few simple tools, along with some suggestions on improving security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
20 years before smart coffee pots connected caffeine created an internet sensation mr coffeemaker wemo mem 3
News

Internet-connected Mr. Coffee machines have security vulnerability, McAfee says

McAfee reports the internet-connected Mr. Coffee Coffee Maker with Wemo contains a vulnerability that could allow attackers to intercept traffic and schedule the device to brew coffee without the owner's knowledge.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
teckin smart power strip amazon echo google home deal wifi plug multiple outlet surge protector usb bar
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on Smart WiFi Power Strip with four Alexa-compatible plugs

Teckin's Smart Power Strip WiFi Plug with four Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT compatible plugs and four USB charging plugs is on sale on Amazon with a coupon deal. No hub is required to control the plugs in the surge-protected strip.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Emerging Tech

A cut above the rest: Here are the 5 best robotic lawn mowers

Humans waste an ungodly amount of fossil fuels and time mowing their lawns. Robotic lawnmowers are an easy, green way to save you time and minimize your carbon footprint. Here are our favorite robotic lawnmowers on the market.
Posted By Ed Oswald
arkup floating hurricane proof home mobile 1
Smart Home

Arkup’s $6 million floating home can withstand a Category 4 hurricane

As ocean temperatures continue to rise, we can expect stronger hurricanes in the years to come. Startup Arkup has built a floating livable yacht that is specifically designed to weather a Category 4 hurricane.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Dallon Adams
Computing

Looking for a deal or job without Craigslist? These are your 6 best alternatives

Whether you are tired of Craigslist or simply looking for more exposure for the dining room table you're trying to sell, here are some more websites like Craigslist that might have what you're looking for.
Posted By Jon Martindale
htc 5g hub mwc 2019 review 7
Mobile

HTC’s Hub is a smart way to get 5G this year — if the price is right

HTC almost made a phone. The HTC 5G Hub runs Android 9 Pie, has a Qualcomm 855 processor with the X50 modem, 4GB of RAM, an HD touchscreen -- but it's a hot spot designed to connect to 5G networks.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu