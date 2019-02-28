Share

Milk? Check. You can mark off one more staple American consumers can purchase from Amazon, according to brand-tracker This Just In (TJI). Starting on a small scale, Amazon is bringing back home milk delivery with its Happy Belly brand, which it launched in 2016.

The Happy Belly private label brand recently began selling dairy products through AmazonFresh delivery. Many Happy Belly food products are available for everyone for regular delivery via Amazon’s website, such as Happy Belly Peanut Butter Plenty Trail Mix.

For perishable goods, including the new milk products and previously introduced grated cheese items such as Happy Belly Mexican Four Cheese Blend in the photo above, AmazonFresh is the only choice.

The eight milk products include:

The four types of milk are sold in 64-ounce cartons. According to Amazon, the Grade A milk is lactose-free, kosher, and contains vitamins A and D. Happy Belly does not sell milk from cows treated with recombinant bovine somatotropin (rbST), a man-made bovine growth hormone.

The product listings compare Happy Belly milk to Lactaid products with comparable fat content. If you’re dissatisfied with the milk Amazon will refund the full purchase price, with no return necessary. Amazon also discloses that Happy Belly is its private label brand.

Other new Happy Belly dairy products also available only via AmazonFresh include:

Happy Belly Half & Half — compared to Darigold Half and Half.

Happy Belly Heavy Whipping Cream, 16 Ounces — compared to Darigold Whipping Cream.

Happy Belly Dairy Whipped Topping, 6.5 Ounces — compared to Reddi Wip.

Happy Belly Dairy Whipped Topping, 13 Ounces — compared to Reddi Wip.

Home delivery used to be the way most people bought milk a century ago before refrigerators were common. As late as the 1960s, 30 percent of Americans still had milk delivered to their doorstep daily. Residential milk delivery trucks are rare today, but Amazon is attempting to restore the convenient service.

AmazonFresh delivery is only available in nine major metropolitan areas, so if you live elsewhere, you’re out of luck — for now. Current AmazonFresh delivery areas include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Miami, parts of California, Philadelphia, and Seattle. For updated information see the AmazonFresh delivery and pickup services information site. You can also check the service areas to see if AmazonFresh is available to your address.