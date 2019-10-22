Black Friday is still six weeks away, but Amazon isn’t being shy about offering excellent deals on hot products leading up to the holiday sales event. Amazon slashed prices for the Fire 7 Tablet and Fire HD 8 Tablet, the Kids Editions of both, and a bundle that includes a Fire HD 8 Tablet and a Show Mode Charging Dock to convert the tablet into an Alexa-compatible smart display.

We’ve found the best discounts on Fire Tablets from Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying early Christmas gifts, adding to your smart home with a Fire HD 8 Tablet as a smart display, or just upgrading family tablets, these five deals can help you save up to $30.

Fire 7 Tablet — $10 off

The Fire 7 Tablet was updated earlier this year with twice the standard storage – now 16GB and a faster 1.3Hz processor. The Fire 7 Tablet now supports dual-band Wi-Fi for faster and more consistent connections. The new Fire 7 also works with Alexa hands-free, so you no longer have to press and hold an Alexa button to ask a question or make a request. The Fire 7 runs for up to 7 hours on a battery charge.

Normally priced at $50, the Fire 7 Tablet is just $40 during the sale. If you want tablets for more family members or are shopping for a new tablet for yourself, this is a great opportunity to save on the latest model.

Fire HD 8 Tablet — $20 off

The Fire HD 8 Tablet has an 8-inch 1,280 x 800 resolution D display with 16GB of standard storage. The HD 8 has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and runs for up to 10 hours per battery charge. In addition to Alexa hands-free, you can also use the Fire HD 8 in Show Mode by asking Alexa to make the Switch. When the Fire HD 8 is in Show Mode, it acts like an Echo Show smart display for calls, to pull up video content on request, and to view livestream video from Alexa-compatible video doorbells or security cameras.

Usually $80, the Fire HD 8 Tablet price is discounted to $60 for this sale. If you’re looking for a powerful HD tablet that can also manage your smart home, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

Fire HD 8 Tablet and Show Mode Charging Dock — $20 off

The Fire HD 8 Tablet and Show Mode Charging Dock bundle is a convenient way to keep the Fire HD 8 charged and to incorporate it with your Alexa-compatible smart home. When you put the Fire HD 8 on the dock, it automatically switches to Show Mode and works just like an Echo Show smart display. The charging dock also holds the tablet at a proper angle for reading content or watching streaming video.

Regularly priced at $120, the Fire HD 8 and Show Mode Charging Dock is discounted to $100 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a versatile Echo-compatible smart display that can also serve as powerful tablet, snap up this combo deal at the nicely discounted price.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet — $30 off

The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand. Amazon has a unique guarantee for Kids Edition Fire Tablets — if it breaks, send it in to get a new one at no charge. In addition to pre-configured child-appropriate content and parental controls, the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet comes with a one-year free subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a $36 value. FreeTime Unlimited lets your child access more than 20,000 appropriate apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and education content.

Ordinarily $100, the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is just $70 in this sale. If you would like to buy a tablet for your child with pre-vetted content and a no-question replacement guarantee if it’s broken, this deal is an excellent opportunity.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet — $30 off

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet upgrades the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with twice the memory, a larger and higher resolution display, longer battery life, and improved audio.

Instead of the usual $130 price, Amazon cut the price of the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet to just $100 during this sale. If you want a more powerful tablet for your child than the already excellent Fire 7 Kids Edition version, this is the deal you’ve been looking for.

