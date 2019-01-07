Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon says it has sold more than 100 million Alexa-powered devices

AJ Dellinger
By
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

If it seems to you that Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa is pretty much everywhere these days, that’s for good reason. Amazon usually stays tight-lipped about any sales figures regarding its voice assistant and the many speakers and devices it comes installed in, but the company finally opened up to The Verge to announce that it has hit a new milestone. According to Amazon, there have been more than 100 million Alexa-enabled devices sold to consumers.

To be clear, that doesn’t mean there are 100 million Alexa-powered Echo speakers in the world. While those devices are the ones most commonly associated with Alexa and are probably the primary way you’d end up with the voice assistant in your home, the A.I. is actually in all sorts of other devices, including products from third-party manufacturers. With voice controls becoming more popular, the familiarity of Alexa makes it a relatively easy choice for companies to support when making smart devices.

Amazon is still mum on just what percentage of that 100 million figure is made up of the company’s own products. Amazon has a wealth of smart devices in its lineup at this point, including multiple generations of the flagship Echo speaker, the smaller Echo Dot, and a whole heap of other devices like the Echo Show and Echo Spot that includes a screen along with the voice assistant. Amazon rarely if ever gives out sales figures for those devices, though it was happy to take a victory lap to say its own Echo Dot was the best-selling item on Cyber Monday. The company had so much success with its like of Echo speakers that the devices were unavailable in some countries during the holiday season.

While Amazon doesn’t provide much by way of actual figures when it comes to Echo sales, there are plenty of third-party sources trying to quantify the popularity of the speakers and Alexa as a voice assistant. Strategy Analytics believes Echo speakers make up about 63 percent of the smart speaker market. However, Alexa owns just 13 percent of the voice assistant market according to Business Insider, in large part because it’s not the default on any phone. Smart home devices may be Amazon’s way to make up that ground, and it sounds like it’s making quite a bit of progress.

Don't Miss

Nearby dwarf galaxy will collide with Milky Way, awaken black hole at its heart
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
rookies guide to the nfl alexa skill usa sports tsi 11890080
News

First down. Field goal. What? New Alexa skill decodes football jargon for newbies

Just in time for the playoffs, The Rookie's Guide to the NFL Alexa skill promises to translate football commentators. The Rookie's Guide is a decoder for anyone who wants to learn more about the game.
Posted By Bruce Brown
maximus answer doorbell ces 2019 video feature v2
Smart Home

Maximus hits CES 2019 with a dual-camera doorbell and improved porch light

Maximus has been popular with smart-home enthusiasts for its security cameras and will augment its security lineup with Answer, a new dual-camera video doorbell with a two-way speaker, as well as a new porch light.
Posted By Clayton Moore
tetra heatwork countertop dishwasher pre order ces 2019 lo e2oeq
Smart Home

Heatworks’ Tetra countertop dishwasher is now available for pre-order

Get ready to surrender dishwashing duties. After first showing it off at CES last year, Heatworks' Tetra countertop dishwasher is on display at CES 2019 and is ready to pre-order.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
sengled introduces new color changing lightstrip smart led ces2019 2
Smart Home

Sengled brings even more lights to Vegas with a new batch of bulbs at CES 2019

Sengled has announced three new light bulbs, a multicolor light strip, a smart sensor, and a smart switch at this year's CES. More options, more lights, and flexible integration options make Sengled a competitor in the lighting arena.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
d link smart plugs water sensor ces 2019 indoor wi fi plug dsp w118 copy
Smart Home

D-Link shows off smart plugs and water sensor at CES 2019

Instead of ditching them to upgrade to the new (and often pricey) modern options, you can add a little connectivity to old devices with smart plugs from D-Link. The company is showing off new smart plugs at CES 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
eve light strip power ces 2019 lifestyle 04
Smart Home

Eve takes wraps off Apple Homekit-enabled light strip, energy strip at CES 2019

Eve Systems introduced two Apple Homekit-enabled devices at CES 2019. The Eve Energy Strip features three outlets with autonomous schedules and energy consumption monitoring. The Eve Light Strip is useful for accent or general lighting.
Posted By Bruce Brown
tuya smart home security ces 2019 video doorbell
Smart Home

Tuya Smart brings smart home security with facial recognition to CES 2019

The Chinese startup Tuya Smart brought hundreds of products to CES last year, and this year it's unveiling a smart home security platform that uses A.I. and facial recognition to distinguish between family members.
Posted By Clayton Moore
lavviebot cat box ces 2019 litter 7 1
Smart Home

IoT litter box automatically refills cat litter and monitors your pet’s health

Cat lovers will find something for them at CES 2019, as pet company PurrSong debuts a new smart cat litter box which automatically cleans itself and refills litter, as well as monitoring the health of your cat.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
elecpro use 3d facial recognition ces 2019 group us e lock
Smart Home

Elecpro Group introduces US:E smart lock with 3D facial recognition at CES 2019

Elecpro Group's US:E smart lock uses multiple unlock modes. Introduced at CES 2019 following a Kickstarter launch, the US:E smart lock will be available in two versions, each with six ways to lock and unlock.
Posted By Bruce Brown
netatmo smart video doorbell reveal ces cbyge tablelamp bed v4 green
Smart Home

Netatmo adds a smart video doorbell to its growing lineup of security products

Netatmo has released over a dozen products onto the smart home market since it was founded in 2011, and now the French manufacturer is unveiling a new Smart Video Doorbell that will go on sale around mid-2019.
Posted By Clayton Moore
u by moen shower avoice control ces 2019 2
Smart Home

Forget about singing in the shower. U by Moen lets you converse with Alexa

At CES 2019, Moen brought out its U by Moen technology that allows you to control every part of your showering experience through voice assistants including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Lutron Caséta switches
Smart Home

Lutron adds fan control to its smart lighting system during CES 2019

In addition to the other unexpected launches at CES 2019, Lutron Electronics will augment its Caseta by Lutron brand with a new fan speed control module and an accompanying remote.
Posted By Clayton Moore
pg opte beauty wand ces 2019 180108 dreamworks basestation 3 min
Smart Home

Procter and Gamble offshoot Opté is launching a beauty wand to banish blemishes

Who's the fairest of them all? A new device launched at CES 2019 by Opté, a Proctor and Gamble startup, might be able to identify, analyze, and eliminate blemishes using an HD camera and a microscopic makeup printer.
Posted By Clayton Moore