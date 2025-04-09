Aqara is “fully committed” to Matter, reveals support for 50 new device types

Aqara is responsible for a wide range of smart home devices, including smart locks, smart lights, and security cameras. Today, the brand revealed its increased support for Matter, with a staggering 50 Matter device types gaining compatibility with Aqara Home. That’s a huge win for the platform, as it’ll allow you to seamlessly connect your Aqara devices with hundreds of other products beyond the Aqara lineup.

Aqara had already partnered with big names like Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home, but this massive Matter expansion takes things a step further. Full support will roll out later this month with Aqara Home version 5.19 and firmware version 4.3.5 for Matter Controllers. Here’s a quick look at some of the Matter device types that’ll work with Aqara Home:

Robotic Vacuums

Dimmable Plugs

Smoke and CO Alarms

Air Quality Sensors

Leak, Freeze, and Rain Sensors

Curtains and Shades

Fans and Air Purifiers

Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps

Water Valves and Pumps

Solar Panels and Battery Storage

Laundry Washers and Dryers

Refrigerators

Ovens and Stoves

As a bonus, the Advanced Matter Bridging feature originally found on the Aqara Hub M3 is now available across all Aqara Matter Controllers and bridges. This lets you sync Aqara devices and their many functionalities to third-party Matter platforms. In other words, you’ll have more options than ever when attempting to integrate your Aqara devices with other Matter-enabled devices — giving you impressive flexibility to power your smart home automations.

“Aqara is fully committed to embracing cross-platform interoperability with Matter,” said Eugene You, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Aqara. “We believe an open ecosystem is essential for the widespread adoption of smart home technology. By advancing Matter support, we offer users more flexibility, customization, and enhanced experiences across platforms, while providing even more value to our customers regardless of the platform they prefer.”

Aqara has long supported Matter — in fact, the brand showed off several new products at IFA 2024 designed specifically for the interoperability standard. It’s great to see renewed support with these coming updates, as Matter continues to widen its reach and change how folks interact with their smart home.

Interested in using Matter in your home? Check out our list of the best smart home products with Matter support. Along with a great Aqara Smart Lock, it includes smart lights from Nanoleaf, the Google Nest Thermostat, Apple HomePod mini, and more.