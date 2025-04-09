 Skip to main content
Aqara is “fully committed” to Matter, reveals support for 50 new device types

By
A stylized image depicting Aqara products and Matter
Aqara

Aqara is responsible for a wide range of smart home devices, including smart locks, smart lights, and security cameras. Today, the brand revealed its increased support for Matter, with a staggering 50 Matter device types gaining compatibility with Aqara Home. That’s a huge win for the platform, as it’ll allow you to seamlessly connect your Aqara devices with hundreds of other products beyond the Aqara lineup.

Aqara had already partnered with big names like Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home, but this massive Matter expansion takes things a step further. Full support will roll out later this month with Aqara Home version 5.19 and firmware version 4.3.5 for Matter Controllers. Here’s a quick look at some of the Matter device types that’ll work with Aqara Home:

  • Robotic Vacuums
  • Dimmable Plugs
  • Smoke and CO Alarms
  • Air Quality Sensors
  • Leak, Freeze, and Rain Sensors
  • Curtains and Shades
  • Fans and Air Purifiers
  • Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps
  • Water Valves and Pumps
  • Solar Panels and Battery Storage
  • Laundry Washers and Dryers
  • Refrigerators
  • Ovens and Stoves
As a bonus, the Advanced Matter Bridging feature originally found on the Aqara Hub M3 is now available across all Aqara Matter Controllers and bridges. This lets you sync Aqara devices and their many functionalities to third-party Matter platforms. In other words, you’ll have more options than ever when attempting to integrate your Aqara devices with other Matter-enabled devices — giving you impressive flexibility to power your smart home automations.

“Aqara is fully committed to embracing cross-platform interoperability with Matter,” said Eugene You, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Aqara. “We believe an open ecosystem is essential for the widespread adoption of smart home technology. By advancing Matter support, we offer users more flexibility, customization, and enhanced experiences across platforms, while providing even more value to our customers regardless of the platform they prefer.”

Aqara has long supported Matter — in fact, the brand showed off several new products at IFA 2024 designed specifically for the interoperability standard. It’s great to see renewed support with these coming updates, as Matter continues to widen its reach and change how folks interact with their smart home.

Interested in using Matter in your home? Check out our list of the best smart home products with Matter support. Along with a great Aqara Smart Lock, it includes smart lights from Nanoleaf, the Google Nest Thermostat, Apple HomePod mini, and more.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
