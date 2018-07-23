Newly independent Arlo’s latest smart products make your front door more secure

Share

It’s been nearly half a year since Arlo left the Netgear nest and officially became its own company, and now the smart home device maker is showing what it can do as a solo act. The California-based company has debuted a new wireless connected doorbell and chime that promise simple DIY setup. The doorbell pairs with Arlo’s wireless cameras for greater control over your front door.

The new Arlo Audio Doorbell and Audio Chime are both compatible with the free Arlo app, which means that you can chat with visitors at your front door from the palm of your hand. If you connect these devices with an Arlo camera, you can create a sort of makeshift video doorbell solution, intelligently detecting strangers and friends alike, and if necessary, quickly calling emergency services by way of an Arlo Smart subscription.

“With the introduction of the Arlo Doorbell, we took the already common use case of front door monitoring and paired it with the convenience of remote, two-way communication,” said Pat Collins, senior vice president of Arlo products. “When a guest rings the Arlo Audio Doorbell, users immediately receive a phone call on their smartphone via the Arlo app, prompting them to either answer the call or send a prerecorded message for a quick reply. Couple this standout feature with the simple, wire-free setup and users have a seamless way to modernize the traditional doorstep greeting.”

The Arlo Audio Doorbell takes the place of your existing doorbell, and calls your smartphone anytime the button is pressed. The Arlo Audio Doorbell requires two standard AA batteries, and boasts a weather-resistant exterior so your smarts don’t run dry during a storm.

The Arlo Chime works in concert with the Audio Doorbell, sending instant alerts to any room where it’s plugged in so that if you’re not near your phone, you’ll still know that someone’s at the door. Arlo Chime can emit an alert up to 80 decibels, so you’ll never be able to say that you didn’t know you had a visitor ever again.

Both of these products will be made available in the coming months.