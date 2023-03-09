 Skip to main content
Save $150 on this 4-camera Arlo security camera bundle today

Briley Kenney
By
Arlo security camera on side of house with snow in it.

If you want to protect your home and property one of the first things you should be doing is setting up a reliable surveillance system. Not just to watch over things while you’re there, but also while you’re away — like when you’re on vacation or visiting someone you know. With remote access security systems, you can check in on your pets, monitor your property or home, and even make emergency calls if needed. But to get good coverage, you’ll need at least a few cameras That can be expensive, so it’s always good to look for some deals. On your search for some of the best security camera deals, you might notice that Best Buy has a four-camera Arlo Security bundle deal right now that offers everything you need.

Normally $450, the Arlo Essential Spotlight camera bundle, which includes four indoor and outdoor-ready cameras, is just $300 right now — that’s a discount of $150. It’s exactly what you’d need to extend coverage to most of your home and property. Grab that deal below, or keep reading to learn why Arlo’s system puts accessible security in the palm of your hand.

Why You Should Buy the Arlo Essentials Spotlight Security Camera Bundle

This Best Buy exclusive bundle includes four indoor and outdoor-ready 1080p HD security cameras, and an Arlo Security Yard Sign for added measure. Arlo’s cameras are designed to withstand the elements, including extreme heat, cold, rain, or sun. You can always use them indoors too, but the convenience of being able to use them exactly where you need cannot be overstated. Ever since Arlo left the Netgear family, it has been a formidable maker of smart home security tech, and these cameras are no exception to that rule. Arlo’s cameras also offer some of the best resolution options in smart home security as noted in our Arlo vs. Ring head-to-head.

The cameras allow you to see in color, even at night, with color night vision to detect intruders and other potential dangers. The cameras have built-in rechargeable batteries and should last for up to six months on a single charge. That also means they’re wireless, making them incredibly easy to install. In fact, the Arlo App gives you step-by-step instructions for installing the cameras and setting everything up. You can do it all yourself.

Each camera offers two-way audio so you can both see and hear what’s going on, and you can even respond to whoever is on the other side of the video feed. A siren can also be triggered to scare away unwanted guests or at the very least give them an audible warning that they’re being watched. Wide 130-degree viewing angles allow the cameras to see and capture more than comparable cameras. Moreover, you can watch the live stream of each camera feed through the Arlo App using a smartphone or tablet, and you can also record videos that you might need to reference later. Recordings are kept in the cloud and will require an active subscription.

This bundle comes with the four Arlo Essential indoor-outdoor cameras, wall mounts and installation hardware, a charging cable, a yard sign, and a window decal. At full price, you’d be paying $450 for this bundle, but it’s discounted by $150, down to $300 total. That’s an excellent deal and allows you to cover nearly your entire home or property for a reasonable price. You can always add more cameras at any time, too. Hurry, this deal won’t last forever, it may not even last through the week if the stock sells out.

