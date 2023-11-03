Best Buy has one of the best security camera deals at the moment as part of its early Black Friday deals. You can currently buy the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle for $280 saving you a huge $320 off the regular price of $600. A fantastic deal for anyone keen to secure their home better, the whole kit is simple to install. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle

The Arlo Pro 4 tops our look at the best home security cameras so you’re onto a good thing here. By buying this bundle, you don’t just get one Arlo Pro 4. Instead, you get three of the cameras along with four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, and three anti-theft mounts.

Each camera offers two times the video resolution of HD allowing you to zoom in up to 12 times so you can enjoy sharper details of what you’re looking at. A wider 160-degree diagonal view makes it easy to see around your surroundings while there’s auto image correction which reduces any potential fisheye effect. Even in the dark, you can see what’s going on thanks to color night vision which will give you added peace of mind.

If you want to, you can activate the integrated spotlight from any location potentially warding off unwanted visitors, even if you’re nowhere near your property. You can also activate a built-in siren to scare intruders away. As well as that, you can speak to visitors using the 2-way audio system with noise-cancelling audio ensuring that you can hear each other clearly.

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle connects directly to Wi-Fi with no needed for a separate hub so it’s very simple to get started. It’s 100% wire-free with a swappable rechargeable battery so there’s no need to worry about unsightly wires getting in the way. The anti-theft mounts ensure there’s no risk of them being stolen too.

Rounding things off well, all the Arlo Pro 4 cameras have support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings so you can easily hook them up to your smart home arrangement.

Usually priced at $600, you can buy the impressive Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle for $280 right now from Best Buy. That means you save a massive $320 off the regular price. Sure to be popular, check it out now if you’re keen to add peace of mind to your home in no time. It’s one not to be missed.

