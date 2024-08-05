 Skip to main content
This new robot might be the best way to keep your pool clean

Beatbot is no stranger to swimming pools, as the company already has several aquatic robots in its catalog. But the upcoming Beatbot iSkim Ultra might be its most exciting, as it brings heaps of cool innovations to the table that should keep your pool in pristine condition all summer long.

As its name suggests, the Beatbot iSkim Ultra is a robotic pool skimmer that removes leaves, cottonwood seeds, flowers, grass, pollen, and other debris from the water’s surface. BeatBot says it can filter debris as small as 380 micrometers — so almost nothing can escape its grasp.

Along with skimming, the iSkim Ultra uses Beatbot’s ClearWater Clarification System to enhance the overall quality of your pool. This is done by dispensing an eco-friendly clarifier as it motors through the water, helping to remove dirt, oils, and other residues that lead to the buildup of scum. All told, its 300mL reservoir can clean up to 99,000 gallons.

Other notable features of the robot include a gigantic 265mm roller brush to handle debris, dual side brushes that pull water toward its main roller, and a 9-liter filter that ensures no debris leaks back into the pool. The robot is equipped with seven motors, 20 sensors, and obstacle-navigating skills that help it better cover every inch of the water’s surface.

The coolest feature of the iSkim Ultra might be its 24W solar panel, which is paired with a 10,000mAh battery so you can run the robot day or night. The kit even comes with a wireless charger — so if sunlight isn’t enough for your pool, you can get it fully charged in just five hours. Beatbot says you’ll get nonstop runtime with sunlight or around 24 hours without sunlight.

Beatbot designed the iSkim Ultra to run automatically, though you can take remote control of the device via the mobile app. So if the robot has trouble getting a particularly evasive piece of debris, you can take manual control to scoop it up.

The Beatbot iSkim Ultra costs $1,499 and is now available for preorder. A select number of units are available for the early-bird special price of $999, though inventory is quickly running out. An official release date is yet to be announced.

