This air fryer oven is normally $170 — today it’s $60

We’re always looking for air fryer deals, because we’re on a never-ending mission to get these small appliances into as many homes as possible. Why? They’re extraordinary time-savers for one, but that’s just scratching the surface of what these countertop companions can do! To dive deeper on the subject, we’d like to draw your attention to this awesome Best Buy deal.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to score the Bella Pro Series 6-Slice Air Fryer Toaster Oven for only $60. That’s a $110 markdown from its original retail of $170!

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series air fryer oven

At first glance, the Bella Pro Series may not look like much, but you’d be surprised how much heating tech is packed into this kitchen titan. Delivering up to 1500W of power, the Bella Pro is all about fast heating at high thermal output. Whether you’re preparing a Rotisserie chicken or whipping up a batch of fries, you can expect thorough and even cooking of all food items.

The shelves and spits may make you think otherwise, but the Bella Pro actually has a 25L capacity. As the product name indicates, that’s enough space for six slices of bread, a full chicken, or a 12-inch pizza. You’ll also be able to adjust the temperate from 90 all the way up to 450 degrees. You’ll have your pick of six unique cooking presets too, including Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Toast, and Keep Warm.

When using the air fryer function, the Bella Pro is able to deliver the best crispy-crunchy foods, such as mozzarella sticks and wings. And thanks to air-driven convection, the Bella Pro activates 80% less fat than traditional fryers.

We see oven deals and refrigerator deals all the time, but the countertop tech shouldn’t go ignored. While this Best Buy promo lasts, you can purchase the Bella Pro Series 6-Slice Air Fryer Toaster Oven for only $60, down from its usual $170.

