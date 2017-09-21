Benjamin Brush plays popular music to keep kids brushing their teeth

Why it matters to you A clean mouth is an important way to keep people healthy. Benjamin Brush makes it easier to form good brushing habbits.

Brushing teeth is easy, but almost everyone can agree that it’s not the highlight of their day. The dentist recommends we brush twice a day for two minutes, but busy schedules or laziness can shorten the time actually spent brushing. Wouldn’t it be easier to brush more if it was entertaining?

Benjamin Brush, the latest product from BleepBleeps, is a smart toothbrush for the whole family. This cute connected device makes brushing teeth more fun with the aid of music and games. Users can download their favorite music from millions of available tracks on the BleepBleeps Music Store. Each song plays for two minutes, giving everyone reason to keep brushing. As a reminder, Benjamin Brush vibrates every 30 seconds to signal when it’s time to clean the next section of teeth.

“As a parent I know it’s difficult to get kids to brush properly – or even at all,” company founder Tom Evans said in a statement. “We made Benjamin Brush to get everyone more excited for brushing their teeth and to encourage good brushing habits.”

By pairing the toothbrush with the BleepBleeps app, parents and kids can keep track of their brushing. Everyone earns points based on how long and how often they brush their teeth. Siblings can compete or parents can reward children for good habits.

Depending on a user’s age, there are two different brush heads to choose from. The Pom-Pom Brush has bristles in every direction, making it easier to clean a toddler’s little teeth. As children get older and grow their permanent teeth, they can upgrade to the Big Brush head. Both brushes are made from soft, flexible, and hygienic silicone bristles. These prevent over brushing and protect the tooth enamel.

Inside the waterproof base is the speaker and a sonic motor that produces thousands of pulsations per minute for cleaner teeth. Recharging Benjamin Brush is as easy as plugging in a USB cable.

Just like BleepBleeps other kid-friendly products, Benjamin Brush is available for pre-order on Kickstarter. The campaign runs through October 12 with prices starting at $55. After initial shipments go out in January, the toothbrush will be made available to the mass market for $89.