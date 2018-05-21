Here are the best Memorial Day sales for brand-name home appliances

Share

Memorial Day home appliance sales are starting now.

Whether you want a full suite of new appliances for your home or just need to upgrade a single unit, now’s the time to start looking. Manufacturers introduce new appliance models in the beginning of the year and keep prices high through the spring. When summer starts and people shift their focus to outdoor activities, appliance manufacturers start to offer appealing discounts and bundle deals.

This year Memorial Day home appliance sales announcements from several U.S. big-box appliance stores caught our eye. We scanned the announcements and found some interesting deals and hefty discounts. Discounts may vary by region and quantities may be limited, but take a look. If you’ve been itching to build a summer kitchen or need a new dryer, you might find the right deal today.

Best Buy Memorial Day Appliance Sale

From now till June 16, Best Buy’s Memorial Day appliance sale includes discounts up to 40 percent. Best Buy includes free delivery on major appliances $399 and up. Spend $1,500 and up on two or more qualifying major appliances and Best Buy will kick in a free Google Home voice-activated smart speaker.

Best Buy also offers price protection and says they’ll match product prices from any key online and local competitors.

Go to sale

Home Depot



Home Depot’s Ready.Set.Summer Memorial Day Savings sale runs from May 17 to June 6. Home Depot has one-day-only sales on items like filters, but the bigger deals are on the single unit or bundled major appliances. Home Depot also offers price matching if you find a lower price for the same model appliance.

Select refrigerators, dishwashers, and washer & dryer sets are up to 40 percent off during the Memorial Day sale. Bundled appliance deals in the sale include a black stainless steel Samsung kitchen for $2,982, a 37-percent discount, 27 percent off a high-efficiency Whirlpool Laundry washer and dryer set regularly $1,598 but $1,156 during the sale, and a stainless steel Frigidaire kitchen for $2,593, a 34-percent discount from the $3,906 list price.

Go to sale

AJ Madison Memorial Day Sale

If you are fine with buying major household appliances online, AJ Madison has aggressive pricing and free delivery nationwide for purchases of $499 and up, except for remote locations. The company has a showroom and design center with free valet parking in Brooklyn, New York.

Touting savings up to 50 percent off original list prices, AJ Madison has kitchen packages starting at $1,527 French door refrigerators starting at $793, and 10 percent off Meile kitchen packages until May 31. AJ Madison also claims to be able to assemble an outdoor kitchen with just six square feet of space.

Go to sale

Abt Electronics Memorial Day Sale

Abt Electronics’ Memorial Day sale ends on Monday, May 28 at 11 p.m. CT. In addition to discounts on appliances in all categories, Abt has two promotion codes for the Memorial Day sale. Purchase $500 or more for an extra $50 off. If you buy $1,000 or more worth of appliances, TVs, or electronics, Abt will take off another $100.

Go to sale