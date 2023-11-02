 Skip to main content
Cordless vacuum looks like a Dyson, but it’s a fraction of the price

We’ve been looking through all of our favorite vacuum cleaners, collecting yet another list of the best vacuum deals. It’s all part of our efforts to document the rise of early Black Friday deals that you’ll see on the site throughout this month. In doing so, we came across a vacuum that made the “Dyson” neurons in our brain flicker, but it turned out to be a false alarm. We’re excited to bring you the deal anyhow, as this vacuum is a well-rated, highly affordable BLACK+DECKER that presents itself in the same style as a Dyson, combining high functionality with a pared-down design. Plus, it’s on sale right now. The BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+ is usually $100, but you can get it for $89 now. That’s a savings of $11, all yours if you just tap the button below. If you want more details, please be sure to read our analysis below.

Why you should buy the BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+

In today’s world, vacuums are surprisingly expensive. Instead of making the machines, a long ubiquitous house tool, less expensive with more technology, manufacturers seem to have stuffed every bit of advanced tech into them and jacked up the prices. You can find vacuums with bags, in 2023, clearing the $200 mark. The BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+, however, takes the high road and is less than $100. This makes it one of the cheapest, customer-approved vacuum cleaners that you can buy today.

The BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+ has 40 minutes of run time, a detachable hand vac, the crevice tool useful for couches, and an LED light panel to illuminate dust across your floor. It can also tell what type of floor you’re on, automatically switching between hard flooring and carpet modes when necessary. Then, when you’re done with it, its base is sturdy and will stand on its own without needing a wall mount.

It’s really hard to get functionality like that this cheap, even before the sale price is added on. So, to make sure you get your BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES+ at this great price of $89, go ahead and tap the button below. The vacuum is usually $100 (which is still not bad), but it’s $11 off today. If you have more to spend, why not check out these great robot vacuums instead?

