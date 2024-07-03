It’s time for Independence Day, which also means summer is officially here. We’ve been looking at grill deals to get ahead of the season, and this deal on a Blackstone Duo makes the price so affordable we had to talk about it. This Blackstone Duo, which is usually $293, is now down to $197. That saves you $96, which is quite a lot of food even with today’s prices. Read on to see why we like it or go ahead and tap that button below to see the deal straight away. Don’t wait too long, however, to make this purchase. For one, summer is here and you don’t want to miss a day of grilling in the sun. Also, this deal is very popular, so it could sell out soon.

Why you should buy the Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill

The full name of this Blackstone Duo is the Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill and once you understand it, you’ll see that the name alone tells you just about everything you need to know about this grill before you decide to buy it or not. One side has the flat griddle for searing and making those morning eggs and pancakes, while the other has the grill for burgers and more. But what about the 17 part, is this is mini device that’s only 17 inches wide? Not at all, you’ll actually get a huge rectangular area for each cooking element. The grill area is 16 x 15.75 inches and the griddle is 17 x 15.75 inches. The griddle top is, according to Blackstone, enough for 69 bacon slices.

This Blackstone Duo has convenient utensil hooks, sturdy wheels, and a large shelf that runs below the main cooking area. A hole behind the griddle leads to a rear grease management system that will help you clean the griddle off and keep things moving in your heavy cooking routine.

Ready to grill and griddle your way through the summer? Tap the button below to find the Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill over at Walmart at a price of just $197, or $96 down from its usual price of $293. Then, be sure to go check out Ninja Foodi deals as well, as we’re pretty sure you’ll find something to complete your ultimate summer cooking setup.