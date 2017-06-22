Ikea’s Blanda Blank bowl reportedly to blame for your burnt cooking

Why it matters to you If you happen to own this bowl, this serves as your warning to not leave it in direct sunlight for too long.

Some people say that everything they try to cook burns. However, one of Ikea’s serving bowls may be to blame instead of poor chef skills. According to the accounts of a Swedish man, Ikea’s Blanda Blank stainless steel bowl may be setting things on fire.

Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet (translated by The Local) reported the incident after a man began smelling smoke while eating grapes this past weekend.

“I saw it was burning in the grape bowl. ‘How is that possible?’ I thought. Then I saw there was one intense point where [the sun] hit the twigs, and that’s where it started,” Richard Walter told Aftonbladet.

To further demonstrate what had happened, Walter recorded a video on Facebook of the bowl setting fire to a piece of newspaper. Currently, the video has been viewed over 25,000 times.

För er som hade svårt att tro på't när det plötsligt började brinna i mina vindruvor på balkongen har jag gjort ett litet expriment för att förtydliga hur det hela gick till. IKEA's skål blanda blank 20cm. Posted by Richard Walter on Sunday, June 18, 2017

It appears that the bowl’s shape is perfectly reflecting the sunlight off its curved surface. Just like a young child with a magnifying glass, the reflection is concentrating the sun’s energy into one point, increasing the heat until burning.

Ikea is currently looking into the report and is conducting their own tests on the bowl. “We take take this information very seriously and will now investigate what happened,” said Ikea spokesperson Emil Eriksson.

Yesterday, Eriksson added a written comment to the translation at The Local. “Product safety is always a top priority at Ikea and Ikea products are always tested to comply with applicable standards and legislations. In risk assessment for the bowl Blanda, it has been established that many different parameters would have to converge for the content of the bowl to overheat and that the risk for this to happen is very low. The round design of the bowl further contributes to a very low risk of spreading, in case of any overheated material in the bowl.”

As expected, it is rare that consumers would run into this scenario very often. The food within the bowl would normally be enough to block the serving bowl from reflecting the sun’s rays.

To test out the Blanda Blank serving bowl, it is currently available on Ikea's website for the discounted price of $4.