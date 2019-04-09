Share

Remember just a few short years ago when blockchain technology was taking over the world? It became such a popular concept that an iced tea company managed to boost its stock by placing “blockchain” in its name and promising to make use of the emerging technology. Well, while some of the mainstream popularity of the technology has waned, blockchain hasn’t gone anywhere. And now German electronics company Bosch is planning to use the technology in an upcoming refrigerator.

The company recently announced that it will be teaming up with Wien Energie, a major energy firm located in Austria, to create a new smart fridge that will sport blockchain related features, as well as some of the standard fare that you might expect from an Internet-connected appliance.

To start, the refrigerator will apparently use energy that will be generated using blockchain technology. Owners will be able to see exactly where the energy is coming from and will have control over the source of their fridge’s power. That means users will be able to choose between sourcing energy from local solar panels, wind farms, and other alternatives. The sourcing will be controlled via a smartphone app.

In addition to the blockchain-powered features that the fridge will sport, it will also come with standard smart appliance options. That includes the ability to remotely control the temperature inside the fridge, receive alerts if the door is left open, and see a detailed account of electricity consumption that allows users to better track just how much their fridge is costing them on their monthly electricity bill.

“We see the blockchain technology as an opportunity for us and are already testing the possibilities in practice with pilot customers. The goal is to make energy more accessible and comprehensible in the future,” Peter Gönitzer, CEO of Wien Energie, said in a statement.

There are a lot of questions left unanswered regarding Bosch’s blockchain refrigerator, which appears more concept than reality at the moment. It’s not clear which blockchain it will use, when it will be available, or how much it will cost. For those looking to take more control over their energy consumption, the concept is something to look forward to.