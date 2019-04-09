Digital Trends
Smart Home

Bosch plans to harness the power of Blockchain for its next refrigerator

AJ Dellinger
By
Bosch HBLP651LUC oven review Bosch

Remember just a few short years ago when blockchain technology was taking over the world? It became such a popular concept that an iced tea company managed to boost its stock by placing “blockchain” in its name and promising to make use of the emerging technology. Well, while some of the mainstream popularity of the technology has waned, blockchain hasn’t gone anywhere. And now German electronics company Bosch is planning to use the technology in an upcoming refrigerator.

The company recently announced that it will be teaming up with Wien Energie, a major energy firm located in Austria, to create a new smart fridge that will sport blockchain related features, as well as some of the standard fare that you might expect from an Internet-connected appliance.

To start, the refrigerator will apparently use energy that will be generated using blockchain technology. Owners will be able to see exactly where the energy is coming from and will have control over the source of their fridge’s power. That means users will be able to choose between sourcing energy from local solar panels, wind farms, and other alternatives. The sourcing will be controlled via a smartphone app.

In addition to the blockchain-powered features that the fridge will sport, it will also come with standard smart appliance options. That includes the ability to remotely control the temperature inside the fridge, receive alerts if the door is left open, and see a detailed account of electricity consumption that allows users to better track just how much their fridge is costing them on their monthly electricity bill.

“We see the blockchain technology as an opportunity for us and are already testing the possibilities in practice with pilot customers. The goal is to make energy more accessible and comprehensible in the future,” Peter Gönitzer, CEO of Wien Energie, said in a statement.

There are a lot of questions left unanswered regarding Bosch’s blockchain refrigerator, which appears more concept than reality at the moment. It’s not clear which blockchain it will use, when it will be available, or how much it will cost. For those looking to take more control over their energy consumption, the concept is something to look forward to.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

Steeped Coffee aims to solve the K-Cup problem with java in a tea bag
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomilabs ball feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid review
Product Review

Half Subaru, half Toyota, the plug-in Crosstrek hybrid can't live up to its DNA

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is the Japanese automaker’s first production plug-in hybrid. The Crosstrek Hybrid borrows Toyota powertrain tech, but still feels like a true Subaru.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices electronics 23 cu ft 4 smart refrigerator with instaview in stainle
Smart Home

Class-action lawsuit claims LG refrigerators fail after just a few years

A class-action lawsuit filed against LG claims that many of the company's refrigerators only last a few years. The issue appears to stem from an issue with compressors, which can be costly to replace.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
honeywell smart color thermostat press
Product Review

Smart, bright, and simple, Honeywell’s Color Thermostat is a great basic model

We tested out the Honeywell RTH9585WF1004 Smart Color Thermostat for six months to evaluate its performance, ease of use, features, and its ability to serve as a money-saving device.
Posted By Erika Rawes
2019 toyota corolla hatchback 38
Cars

Toyota offers automakers free access to 24,000 of its hybrid-vehicle patents

Toyota has announced it’s now offering royalty-free access to almost 24,000 patents related to its hybrid-vehicle technology. The Japanese automaker says it hopes the move will boost the market and help nations meet emissions goals.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Google Home Hub
Smart Home

How to use a voice assistant speaker as a smart home hub

Learn how to use a voice assistant speaker as a smart home hub. We'll show you how to connect your smart devices to Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri so that you can give voice commands to control your home.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
thor kitchen pro style induction cooktops hic3001 2
Smart Home

Thor Kitchen promises affordability with its new pro-style induction cooktops

Induction cooktops have all sorts of benefits over standard gas or electric stoves. Thor Kitchen is promising its new line of pro-style induction cooktops will be one-third the price of premium brands.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
wolf sub zero cove luxury smart home applances sm dw2450 slg 080917
Smart Home

Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Cove have new luxury appliances for your home

Sub-Zero and Wolf have a new line of kitchen appliances arriving this year. Sub-Zero has a new refrigerator, Wolf has two different ovens for kitchens of any size, and new brand Cove has a premium dishwasher available.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
blink xt outdoor tree
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Blink XT outdoor home security camera systems

Amazon slashed prices on Blink XT outdoor home security camera bundles and add-on camera. Security is a major reason people set up smart home configurations. Blink Home Security cameras save video clips to the cloud for free.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ecobee leak security camera blue
Smart Home

Leaked pics suggest Ecobee is adding a smart home security camera to its lineup

Newly leaked images seem to indicate that a new smart security camera from Ecobee is on the horizon, most likely with Amazon's Alexa on board, as well as a few new bells and whistles.
Posted By Clayton Moore
DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima
Smart Home

How to recycle (or reuse) Nespresso Pods to save money, the environment

Want to save money on Nespresso pods, or cut down on the amount of waste you create with all those pods? Here's how you can recycle or reuse your Nespresso Pods to keep them out of the landfill.
Posted By Erika Rawes
ring wired security products color night vision wi fi enabled video doorbell
Smart Home

Across the U.S., popular video doorbells are recording their own thefts

Video doorbells are supposed to keep your house safe. But what happens if someone swipes the whole device, camera and all? There has been an uptick in instances of video doorbells being stolen right from people's houses.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
woman baking at home
Smart Home

The weight is over: 6 great kitchen scales for your counter

From weekly meal prep and calorie counting, a reliable kitchen scale can help create consistent recipes and promote a healthier lifestyle. These are the best kitchen scales on the market.
Posted By Gia Liu
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen