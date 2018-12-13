Digital Trends
A couple’s recalled dishwasher caught on fire and now they’re warning others

AJ Dellinger
PxHere

There’s one thing that you definitely never expect to happen when you load up your dishwasher and turn it on, and that is for the appliance to go up in flames. For a Wisconsin couple, that incredibly unfortunate event happened and did damage to their home, according to TMJ4 in Milwaukee. Now the couple is warning others to check their appliances for any potential recalls that have gone unserviced.

Brandon Steele and his girlfriend Robin Peck told the publication the incident was completely unexpected and happened during what was otherwise a normal morning. Steele had loaded up the dishwasher with plates, dishes, and silverware, and started it. While he was cleaning pots and pans, thick clouds of smoke started pouring out of the appliance and into the kitchen. According to Steele, flames started shooting out of the dishwasher. The flames were hot enough to melt some plastic by a nearby window. Steele was able to put out the fire with water before it did too much damage.

The couple had been living in the house for about a year and used the dishwasher many times without issue, even running it at night before bed at times. What they didn’t know, and what the homeowners who sold the house likely were also unaware of, is the dishwasher was one of several models produced by Bosch that received a recall notice in 2009. The affected washers were deemed to be at risk of a fire hazard from an overheating electrical component. A total of 467,500 dishwashers were a part of the recall.

Since undergoing the scary incident, Steele and Peck are warning others to keep a close eye on appliances and check for any outstanding recalls — especially if you’re moving into a new place. The United States Consumer Protection Safety Committee maintains a searchable database of appliances that have been recalled. Run the make and model of any appliance through it and you’ll be able to quickly find out if any devices in your home have safety concerns that need to be addressed immediately. It’s a simple check that could keep you and your family safe.

