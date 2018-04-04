This innovative chunky padlock promises to be virtually unpickable

Share

If you’re on the lookout for a high-security padlock, a new lock that arrived on Kickstarter may be the answer to your prayers. Created by the renowned Bowley Lock Company, which has previously used the crowdfunding website to bring its innovative Bowley Lock to life, the chunky Model 543 padlock boasts a unique key and locking mechanism. The result promises to be one of the strongest and most secure locks you will find anywhere.

The padlock’s innovative design incorporates a dual-shielded 9 pin core with more than 2.3 billion key combinations. It builds on the company’s previous deadbolt five-pin design, which has proven formidable against lockpicks. It’s available in three materials, including aluminum, brass, and stainless steel. Simply put, no one except the rightful owner is getting into this sucker.

“I was looking at old locks, before pin tumblers existed, and admired the idea that you needed a very special-shaped key to navigate through the shields,” creator Ryan Bowley told Digital Trends. “I wondered why this old forgotten concept had been abandoned, given normal pin tumbler locks are no longer secure, and the idea began to take root. I put the two ideas together, we then worked out a few technical issues, and the Bowley Lock was born.”

Bowley explains that the new padlock is virtually tamper-proof since the tools needed to open it have to be both key-shaped, and able to take a convoluted route to the pins. “The common control and feedback that a lockpick offers to a picker almost disappears,” he said.

If you want to get your hands on a finished padlock, you can pledge money as part of the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. Prices start at around $137 for the aluminum model, $164 for the stainless steel, and $176 for the Kickstarter-exclusive brass model. All models come with two keys, with shipping planned for September.

As always, we offer our usual warnings about the risks of getting involved with crowdfunding campaigns. Nonetheless, Bowley is confident he can deliver. “The lock is done,” he said. “There are a few tolerances and clearances we are changing because this was too tight or that was a bit sloppy, which is normal and already completed. Luckily the lock cylinder was perfect because we had already learned those lessons. We are now building jigs and fixtures to be able to mass produce the parts.”