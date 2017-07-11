You can now drink cannabis in your coffee thanks to Brewbudz

Why it matters to you Not only are these Keurig pods good for a buzz, but they're good for the Earth, too.

You knew it was only a matter of time before it happened. Not only is marijuana available in edible form in states where it is legal, it’s now available in drinkable form, too. That’s right, thanks to San Diego, California-based company Cannabiniers, you can drink your cannabis with a beverage dispensed from a Keurig. It’s called Brewbudz, and it’s heralded as a “natural, safe, and chemical-free way to consume cannabis’ natural compounds.”

“What we are aspiring to create is the normalization of cannabis consumption in a way that integrates with consumers’ already established habits and lifestyles,” said Timothy Walters, president of Cannabiniers. Indeed, with more than 600 million cups of coffee consumed on a daily basis in the U.S. (and that doesn’t even include daily tea or cocoa rituals), there’s quite a market to be tapped.

So how exactly do you get cannabis in your coffee? According to Cannabiniers, the company has the exclusive license to a patented technology that combines a 100-percent compostable pod, compatible with all Keurig coffee brewers, with a cannabinoid extraction process promising the benefits from the complete profile of cannabis. And while traditional Keurig pods have been criticized for being quite ecologically unfriendly, Cannabiniers notes that its Brewbudz “can reverse the negative ecological impact that traditional Keurig single-serve pods currently have on our environment.”

Or at the very least, after you’ve had a cup of their coffee, you may think that is the case. In all seriousness, however, the ring of each Brewbudz pod comes from the skin of roasted coffee beans, whereas the lids combine compostable materials and inks. And when composted, these pods can break down in just weeks, leaving behind a fertilizer that leaves no toxic residue.

Brewbudz promises to work with all Keurig and Keurig 2.0 brewers, and because it contains a flower-based edible, its pods will not release oils that could otherwise clog a brewer. The pods also come in different dosage options, and customers are encouraged to choose from a number of dosing strengths infused with either sativa cannabis or indica, depending on whether they need a pick-me-up or a relaxer. Available beverages include West Coast Roast coffee; black, green, and herbal teas; and Decadent Dark Chocolate cocoa.

Brewbudz is now available in dispensaries throughout Nevada, and will soon come to Colorado and California.