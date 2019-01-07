Share

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have your own Magic Mirror on the wall? You too can ask who is the fairest one of all as you start your day, while also finding out more practical information like how heavy the traffic is and what the weather will be for the day. Capstone Connected Home hopes to help you do just that with its first connected surface device — a mirror with Google Assistant and touchscreen capabilities that it unveiled at CES 2019.

This smart mirror has a full-touch keyboard built into it that lets you do anything you can do from a phone or laptop. In theory, you could write an entire novel on it if you wanted. The more realistic application is that you can reply to emails or manage Google Drive files while you brush your teeth in the morning. You can download apps from the Google Play store, although not all applications will be compatible with the mirror.

The mirror can differentiate between up to six different voices. You can ask to view your email, and then when your spouse asks what their commute will look like, the mirror will automatically swap accounts and provide the correct information — your spouse’s commute, not yours.

You can manage the mirror through the Capstone Connected Control Hub, a built-in software suite that functions like the operating system of a luxury tablet. The mirror’s Wi-Fi capabilities allow it to connect from anywhere in the home, and Capstone says this is the central Hub for all future Capstone products.

The Capstone Connected Smart Mirror is sleek and stylish. The mirror looks like it belongs on the wall of any home, with little indication that it is a smart home product until you activate it. This makes it perfect for hanging in the bathroom, or even in a common room or beside the front door for one final appearance — and email — check before you leave for the day.

The mirror comes in different sizes, but the first one available for purchase will be the 19 x 22 model in the first quarter of 2019. Until now, “magic mirrors” have been mostly user-created products that particularly tech-savvy individuals have put together. It’s exciting to see one not only produced with an eye for quality but one that is to serve as a central hub for future products.