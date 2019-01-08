Digital Trends
Mobile

Felix Gray’s latest glasses cut down on blue light to help you sleep

Christian de Looper
By
Felix Gray Sleep Glasses

Forty-four percent of Americans wish they could get better sleep, according to lifestyle brand Felix Gray. So, in an attempt to help people improve their sleep, the company announced the new Felix Gray Sleep Glasses at CES 2019. Felix Gray has been previously known for its so-called “computer glasses,” which are aimed at general computer use and reducing eye strain.

Plenty of medical studies have concluded that the blue light emitted by screens can suppress melatonin levels — which means that the body may not be able to prepare itself to go to sleep when it should. The Sleep Glasses aim to prevent that.

The lenses essentially filter out blue light, ensuring that the body can produce melatonin and then go to sleep when it’s time.

“Our goal has never been to change people’s habits. According to our research, 60 percent of Americans watch TV before bed, 42 percent check Facebook, and 37 percent are streaming videos on sites like YouTube or Netflix — this isn’t going to change and will likely only increase,” Felix Gray CEO David Rodger said in a statement.

Of course, other companies have made efforts to reduce the amount of blue light being blasted into our eyes, and that is only likely to continue. Both Apple and Google have built features into their smartphones to reduce blue light after a certain time of the day, and that can automatically kick in at a certain time. Still, plenty of devices don’t yet support features like this, and the main culprit seems to be the TV. Plenty of people watch TV at night before they go to bed, and that can be problematic for when it is finally time to sleep.

The Sleep Glasses themselves come at $95, and are available in prescription, non-prescription, and readers models — so anyone can make use of them. Not only that, but they’re also available in any of Felix Gray’s colors and models, which seem pretty stylish. According to Felix Gray, its new glasses are the only ones that allow you to see true color, despite the lenses being tinted to cut out blue light. If you’re interested in getting thee Felix Gray Sleep Glasses for yourself, head to its website.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to repost on Instagram
Up Next

Kwikset introduces a trio of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth-enabled smart locks at CES 2019
google home hub review 1
Mobile

Google Assistant’s global drive helped it quadruple its active users in 2018

Voice assistants have made talking to yourself cool. Google has taken to CES 2019 to release the details of how Google Assistant has grown over the last year, and the results are pretty staggering.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Huawei MatePad M5 Lite
Mobile

Huawei MatePad M5 Lite is a stylish, feature-packed smart tablet at a nice price

The iPad may well be the tablet king, but there are plenty of excellent Android options too. At CES 2019, Huawei unveiled the new MatePad M5 Lite, which is aimed at being a smart and relatively powerful tablet at an affordable price.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Tidal Song Editing
Home Theater

Mobile masters: Tidal’s better-than-CD MQA tracks come to Android

Audiophile-grade music tracks and streaming music services don't come together very often, and when they do, it's not always easy to find a device that plays them. That's no longer the case as Tidal's MQA tracks now work on Android.
Posted By Simon Cohen
fitbit versa full review 30
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on the Charge 3 and Fitbit Versa smartwatch

Amazon is slashing prices on Fitbit devices left and right. Pretty much everything from the Fitbit Versa to the Charge 3 is getting a sweet discount of $20 or more for a limited time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to repost on instagram instasave screen 4
Social Media

Looking to share some content? Here's how to repost on Instagram

Ever seen a cool picture on Instagram that you wanted to share? There's no official means of reposting content on Instagram, but there are a few workarounds. We break down the two most logical choices for getting the job done.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
True-fi mobile
Home Theater

Mobile audio gets an upgrade thanks to new Sonarworks apps

Sonarworks is used by audio engineers around the world to get more accurate sound from their headphones. Today, the company launched Android and iOS apps for the same ability on mobile devices.
Posted By Simon Cohen
nreal product impressions ces 2019 glasses 4
Wearables

Nreal’s mixed-reality sunglasses are more compact than the Magic Leap One

The Nreal Light are mixed reality glasses from a former Magic Leap employee. They allow you to see virtual objects in the real world, but they require a wired connection to a small, portable processing unit.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint will carry a Samsung 5G smartphone as soon as this summer

Both AT&T and Verizon have previously announced that they'll be carrying a Samsung 5G smartphone, and now it looks like Sprint will be part of that release too -- the company has announced that it'll carry a Samsung 5G smartphone this…
Posted By Christian de Looper
tmobile smart fit t mobile headquarters hq sign image poster logo brand
Mobile

T-Mobile completes the first 5G data and video call using 600MHz spectrum

T-Mobile is on its way to implementing 5G. At CES 2019, the company announced successful tests of video calls on both the 600MHz spectrum, and using three frequency bands at the same time.
Posted By Christian de Looper
An icon indicates 5G E on a mobile phone
Mobile

AT&T has begun rolling out its misleading 5G E logo to 4G smartphones

Network giant AT&T plans to rebrand potentially millions of 4G smartphones to make it appear as though they are on 5G networks, the company confirmed on Friday -- since the 4G network has already "evolved."
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan, Christian de Looper
Emporio Armani Connected
Wearables

Lightweight version of the Emporio Armani Connected smartwatch on display at CES

We got a quick look at a new lightweight version of the Emporio Armani Connected smartwatch at CES 2019 in Vegas. There's a refreshed case design with a rubber strap, all in black, which makes for a lighter device.
Posted By Simon Hill
Michael Kors Access Sofie 2019
Wearables

Michael Kors revamps Access Sofie watch with heart rate monitor, GPS

The Michael Kors Access Sofie is one of the most-loved Wear OS smartwatches of the past few years, and at CES 2019, Michael Kors announced a revamp of the watch, which now includes a heart rate monitor, stand-alone GPS, and more.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Computing

Miss AIM? These are the best desktop chat clients to use today

Desktop chat clients are far from dead. In fact, they're currently enjoying something of a renaissance. So, which one should you be using? We take a peek at the best chat clients for teams, gamers and mainstream web surfers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish