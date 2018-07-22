Digital Trends
Mobile

How to use a blue light filter on your phone

Get a better night's sleep by using a blue light filter on your smartphone

Simon Hill
By

The average length and quality of our sleep has been steadily declining in recent years and the consensus is that our smartphones are at least partly to blame. There is still some debate about the impact of blue light from phone screens, but most manufacturers have taken note and now offer some kind of option to enable you to filter out blue light around bedtime. This may help you fall asleep more easily, especially if you’re in the habit of reading on your phone in bed.

We’ll show you how to turn blue light filters on and off for a variety of Android phones and for Apple’s iPhone in this guide, but we recommend setting up an automated schedule because it’s easy to forget to turn it on and off manually.

How to use Night Shift on your iPhone

Introduced in iOS 9.3, the Night Shift feature in iOS allows you to filter out blue light and adjust the warmth of the colors in your display. To turn it on go to:

  • Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift

We recommend toggling on the Scheduled option and selecting the hours that best suit you. Ours comes on at 10 p.m. and goes off at 7 a.m. but you can also choose Sunset to Sunrise to have iOS pick hours automatically based on your location.

How to use the blue light filter on your Samsung Galaxy

The majority of Samsung Galaxy phones have a blue light filter option now. The fastest way to turn it on is to pull down your notification shade and swipe down again to access your quick settings. One of them is called Blue light filter and you can tap to toggle it on and off. Alternatively, look in:

  • Settings > Display > Blue light filter

You can tweak the opacity with a slider and you can also tap Turn on as scheduled and then pick Sunset to sunrise or Custom schedule if you want to specify your own preferred hours.

How to use Night Light on your Pixel phone

On Google’s Pixel phones and some other stock Android devices running Android 8.0 Oreo and later you can find a blue light filter option here:

  • Settings > Display > Night Light

Tap on Schedule to specify your own hours and change the level of filtering with the Intensity slider.

How to filter blue light on other Android phones

Different manufacturers have coined different names for their blue light filters, but the majority have one. You’ll generally find a quick setting option in your notification shade and scheduling options in Settings > Display.

LG calls it Comfort View, HTC and OnePlus call it Night Mode, Huawei calls it Eye Care, Motorola calls it Night Display, and Xiaomi calls it Reading mode.

What if your phone doesn’t have a built-in blue light filter?

If you’re unlucky enough to have a smartphone without a blue light filter, or you dislike the option you do have, then you can always try a third-party app instead.

Our favorite blue light filter app on Android is Twilight.

If you use your laptop or computer late at night, then check out how to use a blue light filter on PC or Mac.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's how -- and why -- to use Safe mode with an Android phone
soul solar charger
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Roll-up solar panels, dream controllers, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
iPhone 7 battery cases
Mobile

The Best iPhone 7 battery cases to give your phone some extra juice

The iPhone 7 doesn't have terrible battery life, but you never know when you'll need to juice up on the go. To help, here are the best iPhone 7 battery cases that can keep your smartphone charged and ready for long-term use.
Posted By Simon Hill
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Mobile

Why Apple Watches, Fitbits, and more could soon get more expensive

Proposed $200 billion in U.S. trade tariffs on specific Chinese manufactured goods could result in significant price increases for many mobile gadgets. Products from Apple, Fitbit, Sonos, and others companies could be hit with price bumps.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung Safe Mode Android
Mobile

Here’s how — and why — to use Safe mode with an Android phone

When you have an issue with your phone, Safe mode can help you determine whether a third-party app is to blame. If you’re wondering how to access it, or how to turn the feature off in Android, then you have come to the right place.
Posted By Simon Hill
soul solar panel charger scroll 1
Outdoors

This solar panel rolls up like a scroll when it isn’t charging your gadgets

The Soul is a charging solution that comes with a built-in 5400 mah battery and a 5-watt solar panel that rolls up like a scroll when not in use, making it one of the easiest chargers to take with you on an adventure.
Posted By Kraig Becker
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for July 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We've rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple business chat
Mobile

Dish and Four Seasons now support Apple's Business Chat

One of the most exciting features on iOS 11.3 is Business Chat. The feature allows you to use the Messages app to talk to businesses, instead of waiting on hold for customer service. Here's how to use it.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
total mobile protection
Mobile

Have an old 3G phone? You won’t be able to get it activated by Verizon anymore

If your phone isn't 4G LTE-compatible, don't look to Verizon to solve your problems. The mobile service provider has begun to cease activating phones that don't have this relatively modern technology available.
Posted By Lulu Chang