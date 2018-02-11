How to mirror your smartphone or tablet on your TV

It’s a pretty fantastic world we live in these days, especially when it comes to mobile technology. Hours upon hours of entertainment lay at our fingertips, available virtually any place at anytime, all from a sleek little device that fits in your pocket. However, as convenient and wondrous as smartphones are, there’s something to be said for viewing content on a big, flat-screen TV. For those who access more content from their tablet or smartphone than anywhere else, that big screen in the living room can create some serious size envy.

So why can’t you have your cake and see it too? You can, thanks to the magic of mirroring. A rapidly growing arsenal of devices allow anything on your phone or tablet to be mirrored on your TV. For those looking to marry the second screen with the screen that started it all, we’ve put together this list of the best, most convenient, and most affordable ways to do so. We’ve done all the research for you, so dive right in and pick your poison.

Apple TV ($150-200) Bill Roberson/Digital Trends Not to be confused with the mythical stories of the actual television that Apple has been rumored to release, the Apple TV set-top box is a streaming device that competes head-to-head with Roku devices (see below), Amazon’s Fire TV, and other streamers. Boasting a wide selection of apps, an intuitive touch remote, and direct access to iTunes (no other streamer can offer that), the Apple TV — or, if you’re feeling frisky, the $200 Apple TV 4K — is a great choice for those entrenched in the Apple ecosystem. What makes it great for our purposes is AirPlay. Apple’s proprietary wireless protocol suite is a brilliantly simple way to mirror video, audio, and pretty much any other content wirelessly from your iOS device to any display with an HDMI input, done by swiping up from the bottom of the screen and clicking the Airplay symbol in the quick menu (which looks like a square with a triangle through it). Airplay mirroring is really just the start, too. Savvy users can find all kinds of interesting ways to use this box as a media or smart home hub. Even if an iPhone is your only piece of Cupertino currency, the Apple TV makes a lot of sense as the mirroring device of choice. AirPlay 2 is even on the way for increased functionality, though it doesn’t offer any new mirroring features. Read our Apple TV 4K review

Roku Caleb Denison/Digital Trends Roku’s diverse collection of streaming devices are perennial favorites among reviewers and consumers alike. What really makes Roku fly is its ridiculous selection of apps (which numbers well over 1,000), and its intuitive interface. Better yet, while the Roku family was long bereft of any real native mirroring, the company has updated its devices, allowing for its newer models to offer straight-up screen mirroring for Android and Windows devices. The service is available for Android devices running 4.2 or higher, and Windows devices running 8.1 or higher. Your “hardware must support screen mirroring,” according to Roku, though most devices do in one form or another. Google Devices running OS 6.0 or later are not supported. For Android devices, Roku notes that there are many terms used for mirroring, including Smart View, Quick Connect, SmartShare, AllShare Cast, Wireless Display, HTC Connect, Screen Casting, and Cast. Once you’ve identified the correct terminology, you can usually enable mirroring from the settings menu, usually identified by “network” or “display” headings. For Windows 8.1 devices or higher, you can mirror by following this Microsoft article. For Windows 10 devices, open the Action Center, select Project, select Connect to a wireless display, and then select the Roku device on your network. In addition, iOS users can sling their favorite content to the Roku with a few popular apps, including Video & TV Cast and AllCast (our preferred method). Some require more time to set up, as platforms require you to download apps to both your destination device and your iOS device. For AllCast, you’ll need to upgrade to the $5 version (otherwise you’ll be limited to a few minutes of video playback.) These apps also work with Roku TVs, like the excellent, affordable P-Series. Roku’s iOS app also has the ability to stream from iOS devices with a protocol simply called “Play.” However, Play is reportedly less efficient than Airplay itself, and for some reason, it won’t stream music and video content purchased directly from iTunes. Frankly, iOS users are usually better off sticking with AirPlay devices. Read our Roku Streaming Stick+ review