Simplehuman has expanded its Sensor Mirror lineup with two new models at CES 2019. The Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi and Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist both offer enhanced, color-corrected visibility and Bluetooth-connected audio with tuned speakers. The Assist model integrates Google Assistant for user control with voice commands.

Smart mirrors add premium lighting features to help users with applying makeup, as well as speakers for music, audiobooks, and other audible content such as weather and news reports. Most smart mirrors use Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to connect to home networks. Simplehuman has taken it up a notch by integrating Google Assistant for voice control. Both new models also have improved lighting and audio features.

“The new Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi and Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist models dramatically raise the bar by combining our tru-lux light with superb audio to enhance your morning routine — from makeup application to listening to your favorite music, our next generation of mirrors were developed to revolutionize your morning routine,” said Frank Yang, simplehuman CEO and founder.

The tru-lux light system in the new smart mirrors has a 95 CRI (color rendering index) rating to show what your skin will look like in daylight more accurately than mirrors with lower index scores. The new simplehuman models also have a “night shift” lighting mode that is supposed to promote better sleep.

The Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi and Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist have upgraded acoustic speakers for better musical and spoken content quality. You can use them to make phone calls and listen to audio-converted text messages. The mirror speakers can also be paired with other home speaker systems.

You can control the new mirrors’ lighting and audio settings with the Simplehuman mobile app, but the Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist with Google Assistant integration offers increased utility by joining the Google Home smart network. Theoretically, anything you can do via voice command with a Google Home or Home Mini, you can also do with the Assist version of the mirror.

“The mirror automatically lights up when you approach, so we integrated the Google Assistant as a second layer of access to easily get the weather, news, and other useful intel with just voice commands,” Yang said. “It’s extremely intuitive.”

Available this spring, the Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi will list for $350, and the Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist will cost $400.

