 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to turn off Activity Status on Instagram

By

Instagram is a popular social networking site that allows users to communicate through text, photos, and videos. One of its features is the app's Activity Status, which lets users know when someone was last active on the app or if they are currently online.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Instagram app on your mobile device

This way, you can see when someone was last using the app, giving you an idea of how active they are (or aren't) on Instagram. Here’s more about how Instagram's Activity Status works, and how to turn it off.

Instagram on an iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

What is Activity Status on Instagram?

When your Instagram Activity Status is enabled, your followers and chat contacts can see your online status and last active time. To check your own Activity Status settings, follow these instructions:

Step 1: Go to your Profile tab on Instagram, then select the More button at the top right.

Step 2: Scroll down to the section How others can interact with you. Next, select Messages and story replies.

A screenshot showing how to go into the settings in Instagram.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends
Related

Step 3: Select Show Activity Status. On the next page, you'll see whether the Instagram activity status is turned on for your account.

Screenshots showing whether the Instagram activity status is turned on.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

How to turn off Activity Status

You can turn the Instagram Activity Status off at any time by following a few steps.

Step 1: Go to your Profile tab on Instagram, then select the More button at the top right.

Step 2: Scroll down to the section,How others can interact with you. Next, select Messages and story replies.

Step 3: Select Show Activity Status. On the next page, you'll see whether the Instagram Activity Status is turned on for your account.

Step 4: If the toggle is in the On position, turn it off by tapping on it. Now, your Instagram Activity Status is turned off. You can continue to use Instagram services if Activity Status is off.

Screenshots showing the current Instagram activity status setting.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

And that's all there is to it! If you don't mind your friends/followers seeing when you last used the Instagram app, there's no harm in keeping Activity Status enabled. However, if you'd like more privacy regarding your Instagram use, turning it off might be the way to go.

Editors' Recommendations

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
An Apple insider just revealed how iOS 18’s AI features will work
An iPhone 15 Pro Max laying face-down outside, showing the Natural Titanium color.

As Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) inches closer, the chatter around the company’s AI work has taken a feverish turn. In a year when smartphone and computing brands have focused solely on AI niceties, Apple has been uncharacteristically silent around the AI hype — eliciting concern about the brand missing the train.

However, a new report has given us a closer look at how Apple's AI dreams may come to fruition with its iOS 18 update later this year.
New details on Apple's AI plans

Read more
The most common iPad problems and how to fix them
Several iPads on a table together.

Apple's iPad has consistently marked among the best tablets, and is considered to be a sort of trailblazer in the field in its own right. As a logical result, your first encounters with common tablet glitches are likely to be iPad glitches. If you're not sure what to do to fix your device, that's okay, as you have to start somewhere. Here are some somewhat common problems that we've found plague iPads again and again, as well as some related iPad troubleshooting advice. Take care and read through the issues related to your problem to get started troubleshooting your iPad.

Read more
The most common Skype problems and how to fix them
best mac apps for small business skype

Skype is an excellent option for video chats with your friends and family or conducting a videoconference call with your colleagues.  However, Skype is not without its bugs, hiccups, and issues that can make getting face-to-face with someone seem like an ordeal. To make things easier on everyone, we've compiled a selection of the most common Skype problems and how to fix them.
Video not working
If you can't get your camera to work or experience issues seeing other's connections, you might as well be using an actual telephone instead of Skype. Thankfully, these issues can usually be resolved with a bit of tinkering on your end, or they may just be service disruptions on Skype's end.

One of the more common problems that crop up is visual issues due to Skype not having access to your PC or phone's camera. For desktop users, open the Skype application and select the Three horizontal dots near the notification bell icon to access the Skype menu. Select Settings > Audio and video. If your picture fails to appear in the Skype camera preview window, you'll know there's a connection issue.

Read more