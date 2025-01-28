iOS 18.4 is coming: everything we know so far

Table of Contents Table of Contents A more aware Siri Updated emojis Other potential features Who gets iOS 18.4? When will iOS 18.4 arrive?

This week, Apple rolled out the iOS 18.3 update for supported iPhones. While it may not be as feature-rich as iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2, this update introduced several new features, including updated Notification Summaries, mobile Safari enhancements, Calculator app improvements, and various bug fixes. With this update behind us, attention will soon turn to iOS 18.4.

Although this upcoming update has not yet been released in beta form for developers, we already have some insights into what it may include.

A more aware Siri

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman expects iOS 18.4 to focus almost exclusively on a refreshed version of Siri that’s part of Apple Intelligence.

Wasn’t Siri already updated with Apple Intelligence? Yes, it was, but a more significant update is set to arrive in the coming months. This version of Siri will be able to understand and remember your preferences, past interactions, and information stored on your device to provide more personalized and relevant responses. For example, Siri will recognize your favorite contacts or sports team or which app you use the most.

According to Gurman, the often criticized digital assistant will soon be able to access a user’s data and view what is currently displayed on their phone screen. This capability will provide context that should enhance the assistant’s query responses. Additionally, it will include upgraded App Intents software, allowing for more precise voice control over the operating system.

Siri is also expected to gain the ability to interact more deeply with apps, enabling users to perform actions within those apps using voice commands. This could include tasks such as sending messages, creating reminders, or editing photos, all without the need to open the app manually.

The upcoming version of iOS 18 is expected to enhance Apple Intelligence by adding support for several new languages. Specifically, the update will likely include Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Updated emojis

Apple usually introduces new emojis with its spring iOS updates, and iOS 18.4 is expected to follow this trend. The Unicode Consortium has already approved a new emoji set for 2025, which might include items such as a fingerprint, a face with bags under the eyes, a harp, and more.

Other potential features

Like any iOS update, iOS 18.4 is expected to bring various bug fixes and performance enhancements that improve your device’s overall stability and speed. Additionally, the iOS 18.4 update is likely to include new security patches.

Who gets iOS 18.4?

A long list of iPhone models will receive iOS 18.4. Supported devices include every phone in the iPhone 11 to iPhone 16 series plus the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd generation), and iPhone SE (3rd generation).

A limited number of iPhones support Apple Intelligence. This includes the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

When will iOS 18.4 arrive?

Developers should get the first taste of iOS 18.4 in the coming days, followed quickly by Apple’s public beta testers. The public is likely to see iOS 18.4 released in April or May.