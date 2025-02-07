 Skip to main content
The iOS 18.4 Beta could drop as soon as February 12

By
Natural Titanium iPhone 16 Pro Max (left) and a Blue Titanium iPhone 15 Pro.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

With the launch of the new Powerbeats and the iPhone SE 4, next week is a busy one for Apple fans — but even more surprises could be on the way with the release of iOS 18.4 Beta 1, according to Mark Gurman. There’s a chance the launch could be pushed back until the week after, but it will most likely arrive before the end of February.

The coming iOS 18.4 beta is rumored to introduce a lot of changes related to Apple Intelligence functionality and Siri, including awareness of what’s on screen, personal context, and much more. If this change comes through, it would mark a turning point for Siri. The assistant has long trailed behind the competition, and an update that brings it to the same level of power as Google Assistant or Alexa would be a huge boon for Apple users.

I expect iOS 18.4 beta 1 to be released between the middle of next week and early the following week. So it’s coming fairly soon.

&mdash; Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 7, 2025

The next beta is also set to introduce new emoji characters and bring Apple Intelligence to new countries and languages. Apple has already stated it will bring Apple Intelligence to a larger global audience in April, so the iOS 18.4 Beta 1 is likely testing for that release.

Mark Gurman is a proven tipster for all things Apple, but there’s more evidence to support his theory than just his word. Apple tends to release a new beta version shortly after it releases a software update. The company released iOS 18.3 on January 27, so a mid-week release of iOS 18.4 Beta 1 would fit the existing pattern.

It’s also possible that Apple wants to release a new and improved Siri before Amazon pulls a similar stunt with Alexa at its upcoming February 26 event, where the shopping giant has indicated it would demonstrate an AI-powered Alexa.

