The latest iOS update might have reactivated Apple Intelligence features

Some iPhone users have reported that yesterday’s update to iOS 18.3.1 reactivated once-disabled Apple Intelligence features on specific devices. Certain features, like Notification Summaries, had been shut off over concerns about accuracy. Now users are reporting that these features have been re-enabled following the update.

Devices that displayed a welcome screen after updating seem to have a higher chance of these features being re-activated. Reddit user u/Hanthunius reported the bug on their iPhone 15 Pro Max, while others saw the features make a comeback on Mac devices. MacRumors tested this theory, and while Apple Intelligence remained disabled on iPadOS and iOS in their tests, the Mac Mini was a different story.

The team saw the Welcome screen appear on the Mac Mini, but on none of the other devices. They also pointed out that unlike typical Welcome screen, this one lacked the option to set it up later and forced users to enable the feature to continue.

Aside from the fact that this is not a user-friendly approach, re-enabling Apple Intelligence poses other problems. It requires roughly 7GB of memory per device, so users with limited storage might disable Apple Intelligence to make room for applications they use more often.

When iOS 18.3 rolled out, it made Apple Intelligence an opt-out feature. That means that it’s turned on by default on any compatible device, and if you don’t wish to use the feature, you need to turn it off.

If you previously had Apple Intelligence disabled, check to make sure your settings haven’t changed. This particular bug seems to be sporadic, but if you’ve updated to the latest version of iOS — and especially if you received a Welcome screen upon turning your device back on — then it’s worth taking a look.