Ever considered a portable washing machine? Check these Labor Day deals

For anyone who’s thought about investing in a portable washing machine, the current Labor Day deals happening right now are the perfect time to do exactly that. Right now at Target, you can buy a Costway Portable Washing Machine from just $226 with hundreds of dollars to be saved. If that sounds tempting, read on while we take you through what you need to know. There are other Labor Day washer and dryer deals around too if you want something more traditional or one of the best washing machines that isn’t portable.

Costway Portable Full-Automatic Laundry Washing Machine — $226, was $410

You won’t see Costway in our look at the best washing machine brands, but don’t hold that against them. The Costway Portable Full-Automatic Laundry Washing Machine offers a 2-in-1 function with one tub as it’s capable of washing and drying. It has a large capacity of up to 8.8 pounds of clothing. There are 10 washing modes, five water level selections, and a timer on the control panel. It’s simple to check the status of your clothes by looking through the transparent washer lid, and one of the feet is adjustable so it can handle uneven surfaces. It’s perfect for small spaces like a dorm or apartment.

Costway Portable Compact Washing Machine Spin Washer — $267, was $570

The Costway Portable Compact Washing Machine Spin Washer offers a large 12 pounds load capacity so it’s good for small to medium laundry loads. It has 10 different programs along with eight water levels so there’s plenty of control here. An LED display lets you check the digital timer, tweak the water level/spin button, and you can always look through the transparent lid to see how the wash is progressing. As it’s fully automatic, you really don’t need to do too much here. The Costway Portable Compact Washing Machine Spin Washer comes with a built-in drain pump and has automatic drainage so it truly is low maintenance for you. As with the other model, there’s an adjustable foot so it can handle a variety of different situations. It’s perfect for a dorm or apartment with limited room but the need for plenty of washing.