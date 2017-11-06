Save time, energy, and sanity with the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker

Why it matters to you This pressure cooker can either cook meals slowly throughout the day, or in just 30 minutes.

There’s no reason for you to feel the pressure as you prep for the holidays and their gargantuan meals. That is, if you place all that pressure in a cooker instead. Meet the new Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker, a long-winded name for your new best friend in the kitchen. After all, what’s not to like about an appliance that allows you to cut down your time in the kitchen?

Promising to cook meals up to 70 percent faster than traditional methods, this single appliance claims to be able to handle a whole host of recipes. Whether you want to make hummus for an hors d’oeuvre, bread for a side dish, turkey for your main, or a yogurt for the morning after, the latest Crock-Pot ought to be able to handle it all. The Express version of the multi-cooker offers customers four cooking methods: you can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, or brown and sauté. So whether you’re interested in setting and forgetting your pot as you get on with your day, or need a meal to be ready in half an hour, the Express can help.