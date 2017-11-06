Save time, energy, and sanity with the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker

This pressure cooker can either cook meals slowly throughout the day, or in just 30 minutes.
There’s no reason for you to feel the pressure as you prep for the holidays and their gargantuan meals. That is, if you place all that pressure in a cooker instead. Meet the new Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker, a long-winded name for your new best friend in the kitchen. After all, what’s not to like about an appliance that allows you to cut down your time in the kitchen?
Promising to cook meals up to 70 percent faster than traditional methods, this single appliance claims to be able to handle a whole host of recipes. Whether you want to make hummus for an hors d’oeuvre, bread for a side dish, turkey for your main, or a yogurt for the morning after, the latest Crock-Pot ought to be able to handle it all. The Express version of the multi-cooker offers customers four cooking methods: you can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, or brown and sauté. So whether you’re interested in setting and forgetting your pot as you get on with your day, or need a meal to be ready in half an hour, the Express can help.
Featuring eight built-in preset buttons, push-button controls, and a digital display, you don’t have to constantly peer into your pot to determine whether or not your food is ready. Plus, the six-quart capacity of the Express Crock is said to accommodate even the heftiest of recipes or the largest of dinner parties. And when you’re done with the cooking for the day, cleaning up shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. The Crock-Pot is both non-stick and dishwasher safe.
If efficiency alone isn’t enticing enough of a feature, Crock-Pot also notes that it may also be able to help you save on your energy bill (and your carbon footprint). Rather than requiring you to fire up the stove and the oven, the Crock-Pot only needs to be plugged in for a while during its use — allegedly, this can save you around $325 a year in utility bills. Moreover, multicookers also claim to help retain vitamins and minerals in food, as the pressurized cooking environment keeps ingredients closer to their original state than boiling and steaming.
You can buy the Crock-Pot Express now for $70 from the company’s website, Amazon, or a host of other online retailers.
Editor's Recommendations
- Sharp and SideChef team up to make your kitchen smarter than ever
- Genius Kitchen provides inspiration and education for your cooking needs
- Why you should avoid cooking these foods in a pressure cooker
- Programmable pressure cooker makes meals in minutes, now $120 off
- Furnish your new digs with these six awesome home appliance deals