Take the stress out of Thanksgiving with Martha & Marley Spoon

Why it matters to you Already stressed about preparing Thanksgiving dinner? Let Martha Stewart and Marley Spoon help.

How thankful can you really be during Thanksgiving if you’re running about like a decapitated turkey attempting to prepare the Thanksgiving feast? Here to help you truly revel in the spirit of the feasting season is Martha Stewart’s meal kit company, Marley Spoon. This week, Martha & Marley Spoon launched a new Thanksgiving meal kit that seeks to simplify not only classic recipes for this holiday, but also simplify your life. Be thankful.

While there are plenty of meal kits floating about for your daily dinners, Thanksgiving is no ordinary meal. As such, Marley Spoon’s Thanksgiving box contains everything you need to create a dinner for between eight and ten dinner guests (and hungry dinner guests at that). Included in the box is a 12 to 14 pound free-range turkey from Goffle Road Free Range Poultry Farms (with a brown sugar glaze and pan gravy); ingredients for a classic herb stuffing with dried cherries; mashed potatoes; green beans with shallots and lemon; roasted root vegetables with brown butter, herbs, and almonds; and spiced apple oat crisp. While you’ll still be able to claim credit for pulling together the entire meal, you won’t have to worry about hunting down the perfect bird or the right vegetables and herbs, nor will you have to scour the web or your grandmother’s cookbook for recipes — everything will be provided in a single box.

Seeing as Thanksgiving is meant to help you spend more time with your friends and family (and not with your kitchen), the availability of such a meal kit ought to alleviate much of the stress associated with playing host(ess). While most of the meal is intended to be prepared the day of your party, the box includes an hourly preparation timeline, so you can decide for yourself if you want to cook ahead of time or let everyone pitch in while they wait to eat.

“This special holiday kit allows you to create a delicious Thanksgiving meal in the most convenient way,” said Martha Stewart. “Our food provides you with all the ingredients pre-measured, for your turkey and sides. We provide the freshest ingredients for the perfect dinner, but you can also add a few of your own dishes to keep your favorite family traditions alive.”

Available for order with free shipping now, the Martha & Marley Spoon Thanksgiving Feast box will set you back $159.95. Alternatively, if you want to buy the bird yourself, you can get the “Just the Sides” box (which only contains the four sides and dessert) for $99.95. The last day to order the Thanksgiving Box is November 15, so hop to.