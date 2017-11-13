Wolfgang Puck will give you a hand this Thanksgiving with new Chef’d offerings

Fret not, friends, you’re not alone this Thanksgiving. At least, not in the kitchen. Here to ensure that you are truly thankful this season is someone who (probably) has more experience cooking for crowds than you do — his name is Wolfgang Puck, and he is teaming up with meal kit company Chef’d to bring you a Thanksgiving experience. Because when someone like Puck is involved, it’s more than a meal.

Chef’d has long hung its hat on being one of the most customizable meal kit offerings in the oversaturated marketplace, (what with over 650 meal kits from chefs and food brands the world over, and no subscription commitment to speak of. And now, the company is adding to its already sizable inventory with no fewer than 15 special dishes for turkey day. Available for you to choose from are three mains, nine sides, and three desserts from Wolfgang’s own recipe archive, and like all other Chef’d options, you can mix and match each a la carte item. So if you’re planning on a dessert-only meal or want to go heavy on the sides, go hog wild.

And because not everyone wants turkey and stuffing for Thanksgiving, Chef’d is offering a wide array of meal options for even the least traditional of dinners. While there is certainly a roasted turkey and autumn herb gravy option ($53 for eight people), there is also a salmon Veracruz and herbed Cornish game hens ($44 and $40 for eight folks, respectively). And as for sides, there is, of course, a sourdough herb stuffing available, but there is also wild mushroom soup with crostini toast, wild rice, and arborio risotto with sautéed apple, and baby beet salad. But dessert may just be the ‘creme de la creme’ of this offering — select from pumpkin caramel cheesecake, chocolate pecan pie, or Granny Smith apple pie.

All servings range between two and eight guests, and price per serving falls anywhere between $2.62 and $6.62, making for a rather affordable Thanksgiving meal. And should you be a first-time Thanksgiving host, you can decide which dishes to order based on your cooking skill level — all the information cards on the Chef’d website come with an indication of whether a recipe is easy, medium or difficult to prepare.

Be sure to get your orders in before SUnday, November 19 — any later, and Wolfgang Puck’s offerings will be gone, and more importantly, you’ll only have four days to prepare a Thanksgiving meal.