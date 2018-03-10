Cuisinart debuts a kitchen sink’s worth of new accessories at IHHS

Share

The International Home and Housewares Show (IHHS) is well underway, and Cuisinart is well and truly showing off. If you’re looking to equip your kitchen with some new gadgets, whether it’s a new espresso machine, a wine cellar, a bread maker, or anything in between, this is the place to to see it. So feast your eyes at the veritable pantheon of new tools and accessories making their debut in Chicago this weekend.

There’s Cuisinart’s Espresso Defined, whose integrated whole bean burr grinder promises to make this $999 coffee maker “any coffee lover’s dream.” The espresso machine is fully customizable, as you can adjust brew strength, temperature, milk volume, and more. It can store up to five cups of coffee, features coffee bean storage, a coffee waste container, and has a clean function. Alternatively, there’s the Grind & Brew 12-Cup Coffeemaker, which has a much more approachable price tag of $199. The unit will grind the exact amount of beans needed for the number of cups of coffee you ask the machine to make, and you can select from three flavor strengths.

Then, there’s the $100 new Griddler Five, which combines Cuisinart’s most popular Griddler with a more contemporary design. It promises five-in-one cooking options, and sports an LCD display, user-friendly digital controls, a sear function, and more. The floating cover and reversible plates can be placed in the dishwasher, and can also be flipped to give you a griddle and a grill in a single appliance.

Other useful tools include the new Microwave with Sensor Cook and Inverter Technology ($179), a deluxe model that can automatically adjust time and power level as your food cooks. There are 10 cooking functions including pizza, popcorn, and reheat, in addition to the microwave’s ability to defrost based on weight or time.

For the wine lovers in your life, Cuisinart is offering the Private Reserve Compressor Wine Cellar for $600. This unit features a precision refrigeration system that preserves the flavor of reds and whites alike in an ideal temperature. There are touchscreen controls to make temperature adjustments easy, and the cellar can store up to 18 bottles of vino.

If you’re in need of some kitchen tools, you may check out on of Cuisinart’s two new hand blenders. There’s the Smart Stick Two-Speed version for $35, with a 300-watt motor that has a high speed or a low speed, or there’s the Smart Stick Variable Speed version. This one comes with a mixing and measuring cup, chopper and grinder, as well as chef’s whisk. A dial allows you to more precisely control the speed. This model will set you back $60.

Alternatively, there’s the Series Precision Master 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer, with a 500-watt motor, die-cast metal construction, and 12 speeds. It comes with a chef’s whisk, dough hook, and flat mixing paddle, and all accessories are dishwasher safe. Available in red, white, and brushed chrome, the mixer goes for $249. If you’re looking to add onto the mixer, you can try out the PrepExpress Spiralizer and Slicer attachment ($50), which can help you create slice and ribbons, zucchini pasta, and more.

For the carb lovers, there’s the new Compact Automatic Bread Maker, a $100 device that will make you a variety of crust colors and loaf sizes with its 12 pre-programmed menu options. You can bake up to a two-pound loaf, and the unit comes with a removable kneading paddle, bread pan, and an interior light to help you monitor bread as it bakes. And finally, there’s the $50 Pizzelle Press, which makes making the delicate waffle cookie easier than ever. Choose from five browning shades to decide whether you want a dark, light, crisp, or chewy pizzelle that can then be turned into a cannoli or a cone.